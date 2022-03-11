ABC News Live: Ukrainian forces take out fuel depot in Russia

Plus, the latest jobs report indicates the U.S. added 431k jobs in March, part of which President Joe Biden called a “historic recovery;” and the House passed legislation decriminalizing marijuana.

