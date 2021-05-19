Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Biden tells Israeli PM he expects ‘significant de-escalation’

Good morning I'm Dennis and thanks for streaming with us in today's update Europe may soon be open to vaccinated Americans and tourists from other countries deemed cove Wednesday. Here officials and politicians are debating how to reopen to tourists this summer after EU ambassadors. As a recommendation saying travelers from certain countries should be allowed in but some kind of cult would passport and testing. But there are some obstacle since it's not a binding agreement politicians in the European Parliament still have to negotiate an agreement. Meanwhile here in the US Texas governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning mass mandates for government properties across the state including public schools. The schools now have until June 4 child and their mass mandates. Starting may 21 any official who tries to mandate masks even for unvaccinated residents could face a thousand dollar fine. But officials are pushing back. Houston's mayor causey ordered an overreach tweeting if you are a city employee and you have not been fully back stated you must Wear your mask. Gaza represented set to vote on a commissioned to investigate the January 6 assault on the capital. If the legislation passes in both the house and senate as expected. A bipartisan panel would be tasked with looking into the causes of the stage and recommending ways to prevent similar attacks from happening in the future. But the proposal could run into trouble in the senate where minority leader Mitch McConnell has said he's undecided and wants to push caused on the bill. McDonald's comments come after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would oppose the bill. Potentially giving cover to Republicans unwilling to upset former president drowned. And president Biden spokesman Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu again this morning about the violence in the Middle East. According to the White House president Biden said he expects to sees significant. But the White House isn't saying what could happen if the deadline isn't met. Those calls for a cease fire in the Middle East are growing as Hamas signals it would end its attacks if Israel meets its conditions and but Israel is showing no sign of letting up with more air strikes in Gaza overnight. At least 222 people have been killed overall in Gaza and Israel and an estimated 151000 have been displaced due to the violence. And as more people get vaccinated and code cases decline many corporations are beginning to decide whether or not to head back to the office. ABC's prime maker Lindsey Davis took a look at what a post pandemic working world. We'll look like. Across all industries and trains the pandemic a bend in the working world. Corona virus pandemic that has much of the US and the world. On lockdown governor Andrew Cuomo extending the State's work from home more Clinton made me a while yet before many of us are allowed to return to our places of. Crowded cubicles and conference rooms switch to Zulu chants virtually overnight but is more people take their vaccines and a colleague cases continue to plummet. The future of work could soon be at a crossroads. While many essential workers who tirelessly putting hours on the job throughout the pandemic will have little change in lifestyle through many corporations are beginning to revisit what are you working world post pandemic looks like according to link in nearly 25% of all applications on the site in late April and may of 20/20 one. We're for remote jobs or 7% increase from last year. Companies like Twitter announcing the bill continue to allow employees to work from home permanently. While other companies like Citigroup Microsoft and Google have announced a hybrid model a mix of work from home and the office for their employees. I think it is quite possible over the next five to ten years. One. About 50% of. But say it's time to hang up the pajamas in come back to the off his full time. Like JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon got about careful my zooming and I did I just think they're just. I'm drum don't within but as the sights set on the future of the workplace the statistics from the past year are hard to ignore they're still nearly seventeen million people on unemployment and some eight point two million jobs have still not recovered from before the pandemic. Among the hardest hit women. More than two million left the workforce during the pandemic in what's being dubbed the. She's session there was not enough time gains from each unique name means or grandchildren. And it might have needs an actress she meets. Our economy cannot fully recover. Unless some women can participate fully it's a national emergency. And it demands a national solution. To discuss future of work by sat down with Karin Kimbrough the chief economist at linked in. So Karen. Since it what you feel like the new normal in the workplace is going to be. I think going forward on its lawyers are looking at ways to bringing down directly back into the op tests many companies are hoping to. I'll be back in the process at some point you know follow. And I speak when it means ultimately is that there will be more flexibility in the workplace and there is what is pre pandemic. But probably not as much as virtual. Remote story an oral experience seeing still right now we find out members want to go back he want to cedar colleagues wanted to collaborate. So what does it mean for the people who leg and left the cities and went to the suburbs and even left the state feeling like hey I can do my job just effectively across the country so much depends by industry and for people to the people who migrated and by the way did she a lot of migration. During the pandemic. To the suburbs energies and indeed also. I think so now maybe they're saying you Ole. Choose to look. Please read it was more affordable and had staged or some gay says on millennial who are now at any rate there should settling down. Are looking. Assured just more subvert any experience I wouldn't call time on city I do you ink and big cities or combat. It's very cyclical. And on and when you look at the city's that's where a lot of the jobs are that's where a lot of the entry level jobs are rap Disco. Let me finish college so I think there's still some life in the city's. Matt. I'm curious if you. Have any idea about the the future cdy ills of offices because you know there was at one point in the last decade this. You know massive. Attempted Havel was open workspace now that people are so worried about germs and coming into close contact with people do you feel good that might change. Definite. Any ink reconfigured in space both for the way we work. Com and but I also shore insuring people feel stage and confident about coming back we're being larger together. On hand and the vaccine you know of course gets rolled out yeah. Lee you know they will Chelsea for other companies are preparing Charlotte and new normal look like Huntington Beach and hearing your state says I'm a comedy. You working moms really were in many cases hit hard by. You know as far as that isn't going to work every day in trying to balance you know having their kids it home. Well what do you feel will it will take fur for working moms to get back into the workforce. Oh full time school home ice and the working moms who hold. Answer ready. I think it. Schools need to be open initial time. Nor working moms a lot of you need to get back to their job on you know we we survey Arab members working mom I'm no one's sure where most burden don't tell me it was a scene since then is that women pretty resilient. And on the baby and coming back and reentering the work force what do you know medium worries me a little bit is that I think women and lots of ground during the academic com. I had to step away and so she longer shanty takes every gain. I see women in senior positions bounced back weeks. Single long term what women want to see isn't she and stability wanted to be able you know on balance on balance work and home life if you pull your crystal ball what do you use. As the industry have the future when we're really talking about. Hey this is where a lot of people are going to be focusing their education and in this is where a lot of the the job growth is going to be. We would say there could be his mean he's 150 million technology jobs globally across all industries mom in coming years. Every role as perhaps some aspect of technology to someone I would just encourage people to view. Understand the software of the technology you can using your role as a tool. How can you be mark fish and more effective. Don't feel that you need to fear you're going to be ought to meted out year old. Music doesn't hold serve your purposes I want always lead people to really positive sense that can be empowered. You you know figure out what skills and how which ones you. And neither would twins you want. Unlock your opportunity and I think that I really don't wave of the future for our skills tastes and employers are looking firm clean out specific skills as opposed to. Particular degree. And speaking in. Of empowering a worker you know there are a lot of people who really ditch their nine to five's this year and to have. Picked up passion hobby and entrepreneurial spirit do you feel like that. Could also be all wave of the future. Absolutely there is alive. Flexibility. Built into the world of work and not to mention she'll remain half. Your main job that is a salary. Excellent company and you may also have some side you're JD has a project on your LD and we surveyed our members. He often said they were very interested in Canada thinking about it. To this pandemic what is it makes my heart seeing what is it I want to focus at her son and I ink. Meaning there's a silver lining there and that we all kind of had a chance to reflect on what we wanted to do would be. Our thanks to Lindsey Davis for that report. And nearly 100 years after the Tulsa race massacre in new ABC news live documentary is taking a closer look at one of the most brutal and rarely talked about attacks. I'm black Americans in US history. When we come back Garcia mostly sunny joins with the search for answers almost a centuries later. It's one of the most violent attacks in American history and also one of the least talked about in the spring of 1921. An angry white mob descended upon a thriving community in Tulsa known as black Wall Street. Killing as many as 300 black Americans and burning more than 35 city blocks. Bodies of the victims who were never recovered until now. 100 years later a dozen wooden coffins have been discovered in an unmarked graves ABC news senior national correspondent Steve roses on it takes a deep dive. At the search for answers in a new documentary special take a look. You remember when she told you were told to and other other members your family paint well absolutely actually I was sound. Work and in Los Angeles. And I wasn't at my desk and the phone rings in the clandestinely so will joy do you know and don't Doris what kind of Sheen. Panama and what about it what you know about my revenue. The mayor. And I went out to the front desk and here she is on the front page. Of the Los Angeles time. In the camps in the cities being shamed. Me in this my grandma and that was the first you heard about this is who Booth complete story he has. ABC news senior national correspondent C Moses Tommy is here with me now with more on this Steve thanks for being here friar reporting on this. The the tells a massacre is one of the most violent attacks in American history but also. One of the least talked about what struck you most as you set out on the search for answers. I think that's that's that's them the big thing that struck me it was not really talked about and I will say that. You know I am super proud to be part of the team that is telling the story because. We are essentially shining a light on a bit of history that as I write in the documentary was a lost and the fog fog the agent memories you know this was a story that wasn't talked about by the black families who would happen to you. Four are the descendants of the white families who perpetrated this crime on this black neighborhoods. About a hundred years ago to the day. And for very different reasons one group was either off for raid or didn't hear the story afraid of I'm afraid of what would happen if today. Actually shared the story the other group was embarrassed by by by what happened and so. You know we talk a lot Diane about. You know this racial reckoning that we. Hope is happening in this country and it doesn't begin to happen until we sort of speak. The truth to events like this one and you know and I also want to point out some that we mentioned in this documentary. Bombed the way that this sort of became known as interest indicate it it happened in the ninety's after the bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. There were lawmakers at the time who wanted to say that doubt was the greatest act of domestic terrorism in Oklahoma and there was a black lawmaker who stood up and said. While this was tragic. You know what happened in Greenwood what happened a black Wall Street. Was a greater tragedy more people were killed there was a loss of generational wealth. You know there was a neighborhood up hundreds of families of black families. That was succeeding where people had to not true success and wealth and that was taken away in this violent incident. That so many Americans are just really learning about now Diane. To think that it's at the Oklahoma City bombing Britain succumbed to the national attention. And that way and Cyrano this morning the judiciary subcommittee is having a hearing. With descendants of survivors of the Tulsa massacre viola Fletcher the oldest living survivor spoke on Capitol Hill just moments ago. I want to play a clip of that for you. And name is Powell forward furniture. Analysts have though the phils their race massacre. Two weeks ago celebrated. One Hondas and seven. Birthday. As steel sleeve black man seen Indian channel. Blank behind this line in the street. That's still smelled smoke and see farm. I still. Seemed like basins is being burned. Still here and her plane's climb over he would. Here this means that have lived through the mask every day. At content may forgive this history but I cannot. Will not end of Osama I was a Duma. Powerful words there from viola Fletcher survivor of the Tulsa massacre as dean I know you've talked to some of these survivors are descendants of survivors how significant is it for them. So finally be sharing their stories at this level a hundred years later. Hugely significant you know the that just really moved me she is a 107. Years old and still remembers. What happened. As if it happened yesterday and that's what. We have heard from the different survivors and from their families who've heard these stories. You know be able to to tell this story now is hugely significant. To these black families who feel like the world has forgotten what happened to Greenwood and you know they were there was while. A woman who are we interview in the documentary she is the granddaughter of one of the survivors and we played a clip from her just a second ago and enjoyment Condit chief. And and and she told me that you know win win win all of these people like myself come to town come to Tulsa. You know come in sort of you know take part in the telling of the history that she hopes that. That when we leave and when we tell the story to America. That we tell it right she kept telling me make sure that Steve you tell it right. And and and that's really one of the goals that that that I and that team that worked on this. Have in this documentary was making sure that we tell the story right because you know for the first time people are hearing about. The bombs that were thrown down. On this black neighborhood. The destruction that happened the generational wealth that was lost and Diane one very important point. The missing this is also still. A murder investigation. Up to 300 people walked out of their homes and never came back their bodies never recovered there were no funerals. For a long time in Tulsa Oklahoma there were rumors of these mass graves and what you ended up seeing happening. Is that in the black community. Those rumors persisted that no one knew for sure but they were rumors and what you heard and the rest of the city is that they'll all there's no way that can be true. Those rumors were confirms. With the discovery of these bodies not only did they find twelve coffins but they also according to these scientists who were conducting the did. Found what looked like stair steps in the mass grave that allowed you to get down to. Other graves they're still continuing their search in the next week or two there's another dig we plan to follow that. To see what they find. But I gotta tell you when they found those bodies if confirmed a lot of suspicions. That many people had across tolls. And really began sort of telling the truth about what happened in Tulsa. This documentary of course is called Tulsa is buried truth. And the truth. Was found when they found those bodies and and people now only beginning to discuss it it to bits of it's a powerful moment of reckoning for the city of Tulsa. Com in the documentary we hear a lot from the mayor of Tulsa as things GT buying them he is a white mayor. Whose family Vietnam is one of the original. We're descended the original oh families to live in Tulsa. He talks about how even though one of his grandparents are father was head of the Tulsa historical society. That he never knew about the massacre until he was an adult and one of his relatives was running for mayor. That he had gotten through most of his life without knowing that this atrocity. Truly happen this is someone who should know. And what's happening now is that people are hearing the story learning the story and there is a reconciliation that's that's happening in some of it is searching for the dead. And also there's there's a big conversation. That we also touch on. About a very delicate issue and that is the issue of reparations. Should these families. Whose loved ones were killed whose property was taken and lost who never got. A single penny from insurance companies should these families be compensated. For their lost in N and that's an issue that the city of Tulsa and its residents and the state of Oklahoma are struggling with today Diane. And Steve I know you also talk to singer Charlie Wilson he's one of the most famous voices. To come out of Tulsa lets your little bit of that conversation. Singer Charlie Wilson is one of Tulsa us most famous science. And today he's talking about it. He's the lead singer of the cafe who sold millions of records and name themselves after Greenwood. The initials GHP's stand for the streets of Greenwood archer and pond that lead into the neighborhood. We decided to go and it may cause we know who's going all over the world besides being. I lose a lot of little world and it would have you have to talk about that. When the band was touring in the 1980s he says they try to share the story of the massacre while they were promoting their albums. We'll people's government can at a select. Are you shoe. I've never heard this story before so may it even that would total story. A lot of tasks the matter really responded to it because it is never heard of the story. Torres it was forbidden to talk about. So this is Steve it excluding a little bit why wasn't so important to Charlie Wilson to spread this story to get this message out there and what's being done now to ensure that schools for example. Are now telling the story and history classes. So Charlie Wilson who was the lead singer of the gap and was born and raised in Tulsa. They named their band after the streets that that border into the neighborhood Greenwood archer and pine. Com Charlie Wilson has been wanting to tell this story that he shared with us. For a very long time and he tells the story of someone very close to him a woman from his childhood. Who survived the massacre of who shared details of what happened to her and bad Tim because she was so afraid of what could happen to her the truth if her story was told she begged him. Not to tell the story. Until she died. She died a few years ago he is now telling her story he shares it with us we share with you. And turns them of education and you know there is a movement now to try and share the story of the massacre. In public education in particular in Oklahoma but it's running into. Some roadblocks. There is a bit of concern from the governor of Oklahoma that. The school curriculum shouldn't be. Sharing. History lessons that make a significant population feel guilty for that history. And so there is there's a fight on going about how best. To share the story of the that the massacre the Tulsa massacre from 1921. In public schools. In the state of Oklahoma a lot of people of course who feel that the story needs to be told plainly. And honestly so we you don't I will say though that. Despite that fight there is a movement now as we are talking about reconciliation and America. Understanding what happened and sharing the stories Hollywood is now sharing the story of the Tulsa race massacre. In the series it watchman look what Kraft country. Our documentary special. Here of course are a number of other efforts to that are trying to tell the story. Essentially the word is getting out. And people are understanding and learning what happened and for many it's the first time. Diane and Steve after all be reporting on this what do you hope viewers take away from this documentary special. I IA I want viewers to know that it's not over. That there are families who are still struggling. With the loss of their loved ones there is something about. Having a loved one taken away from your Fam leave. Violently. And having this mystery. That lasts for so long that is really tough on a family and very difficult. They're building a new history center. In tolls to celebrate. The survivors and to honor the legacy. The the the people who were killed I think that's important. But I think that that the biggest take away I think is that you know an ominous because paraphrase the mayor of tolls. Who essentially said that. And a government or society and when it's dealing with an awful happening. Can take a couple different approaches. To how they reconcile. That happening. One is to ignore it two. Re write the history. Two to bury it in the past the other risk to acknowledge it up front. Speak the truth about it and then begin the healing process of moving on it is clear that the people of 1921. Took the previous approach. And what's happening now is that. The government of today the people of today the black and white family sub today and black and white Americans across the country. Are deciding now's the time to speak the truth to these offense. And understand what truly happened so that we can learn from them and move past them Diane. I've steam hoses on me thanks for that unfair reporting on this and you can watch all of the nation Tulsa Asbury truce on Hulu right now. That does it for this ABC news live update I'm Jen was hit a thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis house you back here at 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran. For the breakdown.

