Good morning I'm Diana stayed up thanks for sharing with us. In today's update the Democrats are set to take the stage in an unprecedented. Virtual convention. Our new poll shows Joseph Biden with a double digit lead over president trump see what to expect the Democratic National Convention kicks off in just a few hours. Also ahead ridding a look at the scope of the damage a week after a deadly direct just slammed the midwest. Central Iowa was devastated by the storm as many as fourteen million acres of farmland. Have been destroyed. Tens of thousands are still without power a and now the cleanup begins. Anna Dell is revealing the secret to her new outlook on life she's praising an inspiring New York Times best selling book saying she's quote. So ready for myself. After reading it. But we begin with the showdown over the US Postal Service House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling lawmakers back from August recess. She wasn't a vote on a bill that would block cutbacks that president chumps newly appointed postmaster general. Democrats say the cutbacks could sabotage the election Republicans say the boat is a distraction from the stimulus bill ABC's Devin Dwyer has more. I'm pretty nervous people rely on us to get than their ballots and if we're not getting our ballots because not sent from the plant. That's that reflects poorly on us. As many as a hundred million mail ballots could flood the postal system starting next month. An all time record in three times as many as 2016 we are not. Ill equipped with us we handle Christmas going to not Russians. You know we've handled the golden boy games we have no brawl with additional Letterman over. Ballots. We can do this. But there are growing concerns about delivery delays as president trust new pick to run the post office overhauls the agency at a critical time. Out financial position is dire. If we want to be viable for the long term it is absolutely imperative for the Postal Service operate efficiently and effectively. Postmaster general who was to joy is a major Republican fund raiser with no postal experience. This summer he announced a major shakeup. Reassigning nearly two dozen top leaders restructuring operations imposing a hiring freeze. In eliminating overtime pay and second trips by carriers. The nature deliveries stay on schedule. Critics say the moves amount to political sabotage. Mean it's hi Amy of all of this speaks for itself weird literally weeks away from. That's what it's way presidential election that we have an agency that is playing an outsized role in this election undergoing tremendous. Change and transformation. That is disrupting mail delivery across the country. Members of congress from both parties want to Georgia reverse any changes that could slow delivery during the election. Several top Democrats are demanding an investigation and with so much at stake the pandemic is in making things any easier for carriers. They're working in a pandemic they work in in extreme heat. There working. At a disadvantage because a shortage of staff. Chelsea calf card is one of three carriers in tiny Freiburg main. Now wondering how those big changes to the Postal Service will impact for job. As an institution it's been going in sends the seventeen hundreds you know I'm guess here is it scarier but from what I've seen we tend to run more efficiently and less efficiently there's no point making major changes when people are relying us to do the same thing every day from here till November her message to voters those mail in ballots will be in good hands every single day. Now I'm out carrying people's medication I'm. Delivering the checks for when the pandemic first started man they trusted us to do that they should trust us. To uphold election integrity. An ABC's editor wired joins me now from Washington DeVon how legit are these concerns that cut tax could affect the election. Well the deliberate delays Diana are real union leaders tell me it's about two to five days in many parts of the country. Those are beginning to snowball in some places it's affecting the entire postal system but the biggest impact right now these. Seems to be in major cities went to Natalie and swing states Philly Detroit Milwaukee. Seen major delays the big unknown right now is how long these delays will last and whether they will get worse. As we get closer to ballot season so the concerns for sure. Are very real thing. Dana what about people who rely on the mail her medication and paychecks and other vital thing he Heidi before we even get to the ballots writing these people are panic keen about this prescription drugs they order by mail. The stimulus checks he checks other important documents. A lot of those are delayed and right now it's you know so many people simply are. We don't have big margins we don't have a lot of savings on hand because of the pandemic we don't have extra supplies of those drugs so. Really critical right now to get these delays figured out and that and some lawmakers are now demanding that the joy testified before congress what are they wanna knowing how likely is that to happen. They have major news overnight he said it at the top Nancy Pelosi calling the house back later this week they're on vacation all month they're gonna come in they want to Jordan testified. One week from today they want to know details on these changes they wanna know why he's doing them right now mode where they've been down and they want assurances. That he himself has promise that he will not allow these changes to impact the election. They want to hear him say it publicly. It and and finally get it Republicans are saying this whole thing is a distraction from the fact that Democrats are holding up the stimulus bill so what is the status on the stimulus bill. Gosh you know I meaning in our convention season rights of those negotiations. Are likely to make very much headway. Basically the negotiations are stalled congress left town last week for a month. There is no deal no plans to talk about reaching a deal they're not due back to September. So all those people waiting for some expanded unemployment benefits small businesses looking for more aid of course states and local governments looking for some help from the federal government for the yet for the pandemic are going to get it. We see any time soon Diane. Disappointing Devin Dwyer in Washington. We appreciated you can see Devens full report tonight on prime with Lindsey Davis at 7 PM eastern. Just 78 days from the general election and today kicks off one of the largest events an election year the Democratic National Convention. We are tracking it all right here at ABC news live this week is built we'll speeches by some of the party's biggest stars. And able and with Joseph Biden and come on Harris accepting their nominations as the democratic presidential and vice presidential candidates. A new ABC news Washington Post poll has Joseph Biden leading president found 53 to 41%. Among registered voters. The candidates gave us of a preview of what's to come at their first official event together as running. I knew where in the battles. Console the nation. Yes I decided to run. I'm proud now to have. Senator Harris. And my side in that battle because she shares the same intensity I. She's someone who knows what to state. And the people are glued Jill and I will fight for every day in the White House. And let me tell you as somebody who it has presented my fair share of arguments for. The case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence. Is open and shuts. For more on what to expect. Of the DNC this week I'm joined by ABC news political director Rick Klein in Washington for economic pulling any punches that's pressure but both. The democratic and Republican conventions are mirth and virtual this year because of the pandemic. What kind of a rolled of these conventions traditionally play and how might that change this year. Modern conventions essentially our TV shows anyway so there's a certain intellectual honesty is saying. But it this is all going to be virtual this is all going to be geared toward that. TV audience it's gonna be weird though I tomorrow might weirder than even watching sports in the age of -- nineteen not to have any reaction. And he the sights and sounds the funny hats the balloons the streamers the the pyrotechnics that can happen. All of that is how because we're in this new virtual world so. It's really gonna be on the speakers that to keep to these tighter time frames deliver those messages as as quickly as they can. And as compelling a fashion as they can but but frankly no one really knows what to expect has never happened before no more ban is now bad dancer knows what ever will we did. Exactly good and that's the fun of the convention instead it's gonna have to rely on on a whole lot of speeches and they'll be plenty of them even though they'll be quite a bit tighter than they've been in years past also on that note we got four nights of the DNC they all have different themes with different speakers to fit those themes. Tonight is all about we the people what are some of the highlights. This night is intended to show the potential breath of the Biden coalition going from ideological left to right you have senator Bernie Sanders. I and you have a former governor John case like a Republican who ran for president just four years ago. So that I think is one indication you also got awesome red state Democrats up people like senator Doug Jones from Alabama. And the end of the night is going to be Michelle Obama the First Lady as we know is one of the most popular figures if not be most popular political figure in the country. She's taped her speech but and it's going to be the last thing that that that's out delegates virtually in the and the audience at home gets the C tonight. Find it former president Brack Obama and the First Lady Michelle Obama have mostly stayed on the sidelines during his campaign. But they will both be speaking during this convention given things are virtual how much more important eyes things like in a star power and having big names behind you. The Democrats need motivation they need that it more than unity at this moment which is unusual because usually you coming to dimension to talk about all the divisions. Fights over party platform and are there going to be boos when certain speakers get upper cheers for certain lines all of that is gone so instead this really is about. I getting the democratic base and any independents and maybe even Republicans motivated to vote. That's where the obamas come in particularly Michelle Obama's vote the law folks a lot of are experts on. A voter registration voter engagement are getting out there and finding a rationale for people at home to connect and I think the choice of Kabul Harris according to or polling. I and other indications have only been positive so far for the early rollout. Rick we can't let you go without playing a little that our favorite game stump. Lions only appropriate that we do want that is beamed around the conventions are you ready Rick. I think you're favor gay not assuming. Fair enough but it's my shows off ago. Rick who is the first candidate nominated at a Democratic National Convention and where was it held. The first I but it I had article Baltimore does that have so many but I I don't think I can tell you the first. Convention nomination that I don't have all right well we'll give it here was injured Jackson in some more Baltimore Baltimore they've had a lot it's. Its interest in Chicago's have the most Baltimore's the second most. I'll pour Milwaukee they've never had one before this year and I guess they're gonna have to wait for any kind of are real convention in the city but Andrew Jackson in Baltimore sounds like a good answer and I had to showing off earlier extra knowledge of the here. Rick who is the first nominee to speak in person at a convention. We're that's a good one ominous goal. I'm gonna go with Roosevelt Franklin Roosevelt you are Karl. Joseph Biden is 77 years old who is the oldest nominee for president or vice president for either party. I'm and a goal with John McCain for that this is a tough one Henry David. With the Democrats nominated for vice president at age 81 the olden nominee ever for either party for top office. It's okay contested conventions used to be a lot more comments so with yeah Benton had the longest nominating process before picking a nominee. They they've they sometimes wins the teens about I can't tell you when the the longest was there hasn't been one and a second ballot though. CAD partial credit for this little piece of knowledge since 1952. So it's been awhile since we've Havoc investigate mentioned what's the answer for the the most number of ballots. He answers 1924. After 100 in three tries over the course of seven. John Davis was selected as the democratic number you imagine cover that one I still here still voting. And we're finally Rick which city has hosted the most conventions you might have already said this foe Chicago Yasser moved to Chicago it's that it midwest to bring a central location so. Easy to get to by train although it's weird they haven't had one I think since 1986 now so a bit of a drought for the windy city but it's Milwaukee's turn right that's your saying. That well Milwaukee that this is their big opportunity it would have been fun and their people walk eerie talking like give us 20/20 four but there they wanna be back in four years. I replied always great thanks her. Rushing us up. On the day till the convention and thanks for being good sports playing with us our alphabet. And from here I'll be sure to tune in tonight at 7 PM eastern for ABC news live special coverage of the kick off to the twenties when he Democratic National Convention. George David and Lindsey Davis we'll all bring you the latest and that's tonight 7 PM eastern right here on ABC news. And while the Democrats prepare for the convention the president is in morning. President chance younger brother Robert Trent died on Saturday robber trump worked as a real estate developer an executive in the Trump Organization. President trump visited his brother in the hospital on Friday he said in his statement he was not just my brother he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed but we will meet again his memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert I love you. Robert trump was 71 years old our condolences go out to the trump family. The US has hit a grand new milestone overnight the country surpassed 170000. Code would nineteen deaths. With US cases close to five and a half million. Now the CDC is issuing a new warning about kids and co that is cases among children are steadily increasing. And Italy is cracking down on party years beginning today the government is closing nightclubs and requiring masks to be worn from 6 PM. To 6 AM after a rise in cases especially. Among young adults. The president of bell rose Alexander Lukashenko is standing his ground saying the government we'll never fall even as thousands of protesters demand his resignation. Yesterday's protests was the largest in the country's history tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the nation's capital of Minsk. And there are expected to return today ABC's Patrick Crable is there good morning Patrick. Good morning Diane yes amazing scenes of a 100000. People. Flooded into the sensor of Minsk on Sunday Bolton minding the president Alexander Lukashenko has stepped dime. Is the biggest political demonstration in the country's history euphoria it through the night. People really seem to believe that they are close now to toppling a leader he's been in for 26 years night. Can see that people have backed out behind me today already demonstrating outside state television to mining essentially that it be turned off. Alexander Lukashenko though is still very much in cod. He's now it seems suggested that the opposition join him in negotiations over the country's constitution. And then off to that he suggested perhaps he could leave. But there's a very big question over how serious that proposal is when we towards a vehicle hit one of the big anxieties is now will Russia intervened. Diane. The big question their Patrick thank you a few more things to know before you go Iowa governor Kim Reynolds is requesting a presidential major disaster declaration. After a deadly direct just slammed the midwest last week. Farmers in Iowa we're expecting a record corn crop. Are now taking stock of their losses the storm brought winds up to 120 miles per hour flattening corn stocks. And destroying tens of millions of bushels in storage from last year's harvest. More than a third of I was farmland was damaged. On the West Coast temperatures are rising to historic levels. That plus gusty winds and lightning are killing dozens of wildfires. One of those fires were so big and so hot it made its own thunderstorm creating a fire tornado. California's electrical grid grid is also being tested by the heat and some providers are implementing rolling blackouts try to ease that burden. And a Dell is revealing the secret to her new outlook on life so we've seen photos of her physical transformation on Nancy Graham. Now she's praising the New York Times best selling book untamed by Glenn in Doyle. For teaching her some important life lessons she says Doyle's memoir helped liberate her mindset about her body. Saying the boat pull quote shake your brain and make your soul screen. And she says it's as if I just blew into my body for the very first time. Those of us wondering when we can expect a new album from Adel we will have to keep waiting she says she has no idea when she we'll drop in news. That's as a for this ABC news live update I'm van Zandt thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis up next area Russia on how teachers returning to school will incorporate the corona virus pandemic. Into their lesson plans and discussed coded nineteen. If their students. I'm very.

