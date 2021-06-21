ABC News Live Update: Millions brace for severe weather across the country

More
Plus, Madison Square Garden welcomes a fully vaccinated crowd and a new book is unveiling details about the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.
27:30 | 06/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Millions brace for severe weather across the country

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"27:30","description":"Plus, Madison Square Garden welcomes a fully vaccinated crowd and a new book is unveiling details about the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78401348","title":"ABC News Live Update: Millions brace for severe weather across the country","url":"/International/video/abc-news-live-update-millions-brace-severe-weather-78401348"}