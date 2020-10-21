-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Over 31 million votes cast 2 weeks before Election Day
-
Now Playing: US elections, Thai protests, duck transport: World in Photos, Oct. 21
-
Now Playing: Blackpink performs 'Lovesick Girls'
-
Now Playing: Blackpink talks ‘The Album’ and breaking records
-
Now Playing: Excess annual deaths up 300K in 10 month span amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, October 20, 2020
-
Now Playing: Latino astronauts, engineers inspiring the next generation in STEM
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 20, 2020
-
Now Playing: Orangutan celebrates birthday
-
Now Playing: U.S. elections, child labor, a newborn gorilla: World in Photos, Oct. 20
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Last chance for stimulus deal before Election Day?
-
Now Playing: British government announces 'challenge trial' amid second COVID wave
-
Now Playing: Air travel on the rise as TSA hits first record high in months
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, October 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court to hear border wall funding and 'remain in Mexico' cases
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: Poisoned Russian opposition leader shares defiant warning
-
Now Playing: Europe battles 2nd wave of COVID-19