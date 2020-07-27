-
Now Playing: John Lewis laid to rest, Portland protests, Hurricane Hanna; World in Photos, July 27
-
Now Playing: Croatia welcomes American travelers despite EU restrictions
-
Now Playing: Giant teddy bears seated with restaurant-goers
-
Now Playing: Baby rhino enjoys run in yard
-
Now Playing: Tropical storm brings flooding to Mexico
-
Now Playing: Harry, Meghan's royal family exit detailed in new book
-
Now Playing: Bob Woodruff on his unforgettable father-son trip
-
Now Playing: UK residents film twister sweeping through Northampton
-
Now Playing: A new royal biography will be released later this summer
-
Now Playing: Beachgoers in Spain practice social distancing
-
Now Playing: 1st look at new book ‘Finding Freedom’ about Meghan and Harry’s split from the royals
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 24, 2020
-
Now Playing: Thousands of Boeing 737s ordered to undergo emergency inspections
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 24, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Rescheduled Summer Olympics 1 year away
-
Now Playing: Family of British teen killed by US diplomat’s wife speaks out
-
Now Playing: US and China consulate showdown continues
-
Now Playing: Midair close encounter between fighter jet and passenger plane
-
Now Playing: Vehicles carefully push through a flooded tunnel