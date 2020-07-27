Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Protesters clash with federal agents

A large scale human vaccine clinical trial is set to begin for the first time in the US with tens of thousands of Americans volunteering to be part of the potential breakthrough. This is the United States reports more than four million cases. Also coming up we're taking you inside the first European country to welcome American tourists and CEU travel ban our reporter just landed there were kicked a look at why this was a risk the country was willing to take. What the locals think. And what may those US tourists want to travel there. And baseball is back and a little bizarre with cardboard cut outs and even Teddy bears now sitting in the stands. And the socially distant showdown with the massed umpires and this is baseball in 20/20. But we begin with protests erupting across the country the situation in Portland escalated overnight with confrontations between protesters and federal agents. We also saw protests in cities like Oakland Seattle and Los Angeles ABC's Hannah whitworth is on the ground in Seattle with the latest. Explosions. Flashed banks here again. Protester tackled the situation in Portland. And police making a disturbing discovery running a stash of ammunition and Molotov cocktails like this. The city has been a flashpoint of conflict since an unidentified federal agents sent in by president trump were seen violently clashing with protesters last week. Scenes like this we igniting protests from coast to coast. From Los Angeles and Oakland to Atlanta and Richmond. Violence growing in some cities turning dead lead this week in Austin where protestor Garrett Foster was killed after speaking to reporters. Villas market in the streets and it's always good got to practice over. So far right. Foster was legally carrying an AK 47 and was part of a crowd who surrounded a car that witnesses say. Had just aggressively accelerated toward protesters. The driver allegedly opening fire shooting and killing Foster. According to police the shooter claimed Garrett pointed his weapon at the car pool witnesses telling ABC news they never submarines his rightful. And Arora Colorado another driver seen plowing through a crowd of people. Two people hurt when police say someone fired at the vehicle trying to stop it and here in Seattle a weekend of dangerous confrontations with. Protesters and police. And Cain and joins us now from Seattle can we just saw those confrontations between protesters and police over the weekend. Does it seem like things are getting worse. It certainly does across the country to and I will say that I mean we have seen protests from. New York to California we saw people arrested in Omaha Nebraska. Here in Seattle and we'll tell you that things seem to quell a little bit on Sunday when you compare the protests on Saturday 59 Seattle police officers were injured during those protests on Saturday. Right behind me here this is a police precinct as a big hole in the wall authorities say that is because. Protesters threw explosives at the wall and a lot of this. Senators and on the fact that these federal agents were sent to Seattle last week but as of now as of now Diana we have not seen them here yet. All right interesting and these press assists by the protest such as they started back in May after the death of George Floyd has the message. Changed at all since then has the tone changed at all since then. It's a big concern Diana from a lot of people that I talk with not only protesters but city leaders alike. That the initial message here of racial equality is being lost. In the violence and we're also hearing the loud cries for these federal agents to leave and sometimes I cry. Drowns out the other messages here in in addition to that. Be president of the Portland police union tells me that they want to make a real change in their department as they want to hear in Seattle as well. But they fear that they keep really do that until this violence stops. Right Cano Wentworth force in Seattle can't we appreciate it thanks. Tributes are pouring in for civil rights icon and longtime congressman John Lewis who died earlier this month at the age of eighty. That's a live look at the US capitol he has to lie in state this afternoon ahead of his funeral at the historic Ebenezer Baptist church on Thursday. And this weekend Lewis returned to Selma Alabama where he was beaten in 1965. Marching for the right to vote. He crossed the Edmund pettis bridge where it happened one last time. The life and legacy of John Lewis celebrated in his home state of Alabama. Can I give up now. And I give end. We'll keep debate. He high is on the grind. The civil rights icon who changed the course of history when he crossed the Edmund pettis bridge 55 years ago lying in the State Capitol. After crossing that bridge in Selma or the last time. Red rose petals scattered. Across the patent through the list let for the right to vote. Invites him 65. Now 55 years later a new generation of state troopers saluting his casket draped in an American flag stopping at the foot of the bridge. As the crowds will blow its. We've got it now those who marked with Lewis on that Bloody Sunday paying tribute to a man in Egypt in the fight for justice who never troubled in the face of the year. Eighty years of his life. He gave it to all of us he gave it to the world. He was the contents. Of this nation. He helped to transform. This nation the last time I saw him he sits me they don't forget to make good trouble. The youngest daughter Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. telling meet her uncle John. Kept her father's legacy alive. There were very few people. After my father's assassination who remained. Truths. To the nonviolent philosophy and it out and carried it forward and that she estimated it in this generation time. And we just got joins us now from Montgomery Rachel those are some powerful images of the memorial is an Alabama. I know congressman Lewis will now lie in state at the US capitol what other events are planned. That's exactly right Diana journey to his final resting place continued leaving. His home state of Alabama headed for Washington DC where he was known as the content of congress who Lyons states. At the US capitol but that's questionable past the site what he was last seen publicly you know was. Right there in front of the White House and that plaza where he stood looking out at the words black lives matter and he. He the word of advice the next generation that we will get there Diane. Rachel Scott in Montgomery Alabama Rachel thank you an ABC news live we'll have coverage later this morning and the processional to the capitol where John Lewis will lie in state. Over to whether now or we are watching two major storms for US Hawaii braces for hurricane Douglas hurricane Hanna swept through south Texas over the weekend. The storm which was the earliest age storm ever recorded brought strong winds rain and flash flooding. Especially in the city of corpus Cristi and that's where refined senior meteorologist rob Marciano rob how that's the damage there. A pretty badly for category one storm Diane you're alluding to what a quick start this hurricane season got off to that's certainly the case. The last eight so large storm to hit Texas. Natalie it was partly. When he seventeen to that was in late August not not late July so this is some of the damage from a category one storm but the search certainly. Greater than that which is awful we see here is fast in the Gulf of Mexico. There's a historic speech gore walked parking lot. Ripped apart obviously this concrete done here blown up as well the end of that there's about a hundred foot section at T section of it that was ripped. Into the Gulf of Mexico to Valhalla I had an idea how intense those waves work it and idea how tense the winds were just what looked like when it came ashore late Saturday afternoon we are about. Ten mile fifty miles inland and the eye wall is storm. Ninety mile an hour wind gusts and as a came on board now old enough to knock out power to help water thousand people. But worse than that really is the flooding rains that we've endured its best in the Rio Grande Valley. Nearly ten inches of rainfall there there is due to flooding this is a cold then hot spot they actually had to evacuate some patients dire for the hospitals to medical workers have a hard time getting to. To work so this is the last thing that's south Texas needed during the up their during the pandemic that's for sure. All right let's talk about the hurricane Douglas there's at one point a category four storm weakening of that want but holding strengthening actually strengthening overnight that was now we. Got past a lot who overnight. To the north and now getting just past poll wise to another close call. But he Allen's only two hurricanes on record have made a direct landfall looks like hurricane doubles although a scary one. We'll miss this once you thankfully and we're watching another disturbance in the Atlantic so we are continuing to be active as one had a likely chance of becoming our next tropical storm if not hurricane. Heading towards the Bahamas and our computer models are spaghetti models got to take in the general vicinity all of the East Coast next week so. No rest for the weary here we're not even into August September. Diana's you know being the peak of hurricanes. I rob Marciano thanks and a major milestone this morning in the race for corona virus vaccine. Try other not entering phase three in the United States meaning a potential vaccine will be given to thousands of people to test that it's safe. And effective. 30000 Americans are expected to volunteer for mcinnis clinical trials and early this morning as CEO of the Dennis spoke to GMA let's listen. We have a certain number of these foods. We need to seeing the trial before we can. Demonstrate whether the vaccine armed gives us a more more protection than folks who are not on the back and arm of the trial. And then it's really up the FDA to ensure that all the safety and efficacy measures are being met before they can allow the vaccine to be broadly distributed. And the need for the vaccine is getting more urgent cove in nineteen has now killed more than a thousand Americans a day for the past five days in a row. And now FEMA is asking medical professionals to help in some of the hardest hit states. Arizona Louisiana Texas California and Florida. Republicans are expected to unveil their plan today for another corona virus stimulus bill senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce is in Washington with the details on that. Diane good morning while Republicans are putting the finishing touches this morning on their plan. For the next corona virus relief bill it would provide another round of those popular 12100 dollar stimulus checks. And 105 billion dollars for schools in sixteen billion dollars. For testing in contact tracing but the big sticking point here is the knees 600 dollar weekly payments. Going to help unemployed Americans make ends meet which expired. This past weekend now many Americans felt that amount is simply too high they say discouraged people from going back to work. So now Republicans want to reduce that check. To 200 dollars and that could have a very real impact on the roughly thirty million Americans relying on this money. Now remember this is just the Republican plant -- at jumping off point for negotiations with Democrats and the two parties here are far apart on many of. The issue's Diane it's likely to take several weeks before we see a final deal here. Primary Bruce forest I Capitol Hill and now we want to. Head over to Rebecca Jarvis our chief business correspondent Rebecca what happens. To those checks in the meantime and the people who are kind of relying on them. Well Diana a number of Americans received their last 600 dollar check. This last weekend if the plan is not extended. Then it officially expires as of July 31 later this week. What people should know out there if you are currently collecting unemployment insurance. Is that your unemployment insurance will still be in place from your state but this federal assistance which has been in place as a result of the care Zach since March. Will no longer exists and it's important for people to keep in mind if they are struggling right now and if they're concerned. About what not having that 600 dollars in their pock it will mean for themselves and their families. There are alternatives there are police is that people should be thinking about going now. Before the end of the program for example you can call the number on your cell phone right now 211 at that will connect Q. With an individual who can walk you through additional pandemic assistance programs an additional programs. For families and individuals were struggling to make their bill payments and cover their families. Rebecca the debater but it seems to be that some people need this money in order to put food on the table and others saying that it's too much money in it's keeping people. From going back to work so depending on how the field plays out how is this all expected to affect the overall economy. Well something that people can be thinking about here is our role is consumers in the US economy. Our spending consumer spending accounts for 70%. Of our economic growth if consumers don't have money in their pocket. They don't have money to spend in turn we don't have growth so when you think about what thirty million unemployed Americans. Without as much money in their pocket means for the economy. It means that they are spending less money that can have a ripple effect on other jobs as well so. In this debate as we think about what that money means it isn't just money. For the people who are very clearly struggling. It is also a generator of growth for our economy and given that we have now spent upwards of three trillion dollars. Q help through the pandemic price says it's very important number one. Then our economy has growth going forward because growth is the one thing that will ultimately put people back to work. Diane. Rebecca Jarvis Forrest thanks Rebecca. Not for the new tell all book about the royal family finding freedom is a biography of Prince Harry and Megan Markel based on insights. From house insiders and friends of the couple it focuses on their exit from the royal family and dived into allegations of a feud between Harry and his brother Prince William. And this weekend at times of London published exclusive excerpts from that book and those have been making the rounds on social media. The book claims Megan struggle to settle into her new family in place of some of the blame for that on sister in law duchess Kate. The rift allegedly began when Harry started dating meg in an apparently continued until their last event as official royals earlier this year. ABC news role contributor on the Scobee is one of the authors of finding freedom and here's what he had to say about the challenges mega Markel faced when she married into that family. To make an already an accomplished bi racial American actress. She faced her writing difficulties. Not just with members of the rule from me but also with the institution themselves. Well from England to Europe which is supposed to be off limits to American travelers to the pandemic but one European country is now. Welcoming Americans despite EU restrictions Croatia announced it has reopened to tourists from all countries going against the travel ban. As long as the visitors meet certain criteria ABC's Maggie ruling was one of the first Americans to make that trip Maggie. Payday and yet we just landed here Croatia it broke ranks with the rest of the they did have a genetic tests negative for who have been ninety that but Americans are welcome here right now even. Talking to some of those Americans one woman told me the whole reason she booked their flights that she wants to come precisely because there aren't going to be fewer tourists. Fewer Americans in Dubrovnik. Another woman we spoke to an American travel bloggers she says that Croatia right now with. In the world that. Her and her European boyfriend actually meet up and be shut. Today and there is definitely his excitement on the ground right now people are excited to welcome Americans excited to get those American tourist dollars but. It wasn't nervous officials tell of the delicate balance between public health and the economy. But Diane pumped to be here come to be with you all week here in Croatia are going to be checking in. Media for the American tourists a meeting up with people living here in Dubrovnik locals cruel. Tell us they're nervous but also it's needed these tourism dollars soak up the Democrats every day and candidates have more this week. Maggie you're really pours in Croatian for those who don't know Maggie by the way she gets excited about everything so be prepared for some very energetic reports this week Maggie. In Croatia can't wait to see more and that. And a programming note for you Leslie Jones Jack's dad and patsy adamant Lonnie as well as Laverne cops are all set to announce nominations for the 72 Emmy award nominations tomorrow. We will have full coverage tomorrow at 11:30 AM eastern right here on ABC news lives don't miss that. And a few more things to know before you go TV legend Regis Philbin who became a fixture in homes across the country and shows like live with Regis and Kathie believe and later. Live with Regis and Kelly. And Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? will be buried at his on the mater the University of Notre Dame after funeral mass at the basilica at sacred heart on campus. Tillman died over the weekend of natural causes he was 88 years he'll. And a moment in the fight for racial justice during the opening of the WNBA season the New York Liberty and Seattle storm. Walked off the port before the National Anthem. Both teams and came back for a moment of silence and dedicated the season to Rihanna Taylor the Louisville woman killed during a police raid of her apartment. Earlier this year. And baseball's bizarre comeback players are still hitting home runs and making highlight reel catches but an Oakland instead of fans in the stands other now filled with. Teddy bears. You can still expect those heated moments between coaches and umpires though that another doing it while practicing social distancing and wearing masks. A little different they fall in funny funny. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diana Sayer thanks for joining us will be here for all day long with the latest news context and announces. Have a great day everybody up next stepping Ramos on a troubling report about how close is nineteen is disproportionately impacting pregnant women. In the Latino community.

