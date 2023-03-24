ABC News Live: US launches retaliatory airstrikes in Syria

Plus, the US and Canada have reached a deal to reduce the surge of migrants at the northern border, and Gwyneth Paltrow is expected to testify in her own defense over a 2016 skiing accident.

March 24, 2023

