ABC News Live: US and Russia swap prisoners

Plus, doctors are treating Kamala Harris with an antiviral drug, and Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as secretary of state, will be honored at a funeral service.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live