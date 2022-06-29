ABC News Live: Zelenskyy calls for defense aid as Russian drones strike Ukraine

Plus, with three weeks until the midterm elections, candidates are facing off in key debates, and a Bloomberg recession forecast predicts a recession is 100% likely to happen in the next year.

