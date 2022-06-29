ABC News Live: Zelenskyy warns of Russian attack on Ukrainian hydroelectric plant

Plus, President Joe Biden is on the campaign trail 18 days from the midterms, and the race is on to replace Liz Truss in the UK.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live