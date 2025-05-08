ABC News speaks with brother of newly elected pope

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV’s brother, John Prevost, spoke to ABC News about the pride he has in his brother becoming the first American pope.

May 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live