Transcript for ABC News Update: Officials work to boost vaccination rates as delta variant spreads

Good morning everyone I'm Diane misstated today and ABC news live six more victims of the serves that kind of collapse have been identified including a fourteen year old girl from Columbia. Was on vacation. 92 of the 97 people confirmed dead has now been identified. Investigators are still determining the cause of the collapse the documents show the building had structural damage to its Boldak. And failed waterproofing and hearts and didn't need repairs as early as 1996. Meanwhile at least 110. People have been killed and more than thirteen hundred are missing since devastating floods tear through Europe. In western Germany the Netherlands and Belgium record rainfall triggered rushing waters which are swallowing entire villages and cutting off towns from rescuers. At least 900 German soldiers have been deployed to help. And president Biden is meeting with world leaders from Asia this morning about the pandemic and global economic recoveries. Later this afternoon the president will meet with the white house calls it nineteen response team on the national vaccination efforts. Officials are trying to reach unvaccinated people in particular. Those between the ages of eighteen and 24 who have lower rates and getting the shot compared to older groups and the highest rates of collision nineteen cases. Meanwhile Los Angeles county is reinstating its mass mandate indoors even for people were vaccinated. Los Angeles county is reporting its highest infection numbers since early march they law Arkansas Missouri Florida and Nevada are now labeled as high transmission states. Epidemiologist and ABC news medical contributor doctor Todd Halloran joins me now for more on this. Doctor I'm what do you make of LA mandating masks again even for the vaccinated. But he didn't do it's hard to argue when people are being aggressive with this virus right we've there's been so many times when we've been. You know ten steps behind the virus so I think what LA county's doing is trying to get out in front and it got that extra layer of safety I certainly have no problem with that. Places are all but at least we'll deal we'll have to put on masks indoors but that data along with vaccination high. We'll hope you decrease in slow the spread of the delta variant which is so contagious. Now we're also seeing more so called breakthrough cases in people who have been vaccinated does that say anything about vaccine efficacy. How will we do know that these vaccines have a little bit of virtues the efficacy against the delta period for preventing infection right at that virus in the back of are nose but what we do know is they are so effective. And preventing severe illness hospitalizations. And deaths and that's the key queen know that in LA county for example between December and shoot close to 99%. Of cases hospitalizations. And deaths were all Guinea unvaccinated. So I just want to let everyone know it's not too late to go get your vaccine please roll up your sleeve now. That Tokyo's daily cases are at the highest levels in six months just a week before the Olympic opening ceremonies. Now we're hearing several athletes have been quarantined how concerning is. Look obviously I'm concerned things are rising not just in the US Britain but in Japan as well in Tokyo's specifically. Are you don't I think they are doing things right Joseph Bigby and spectators that makes sense most of the athletes and and coaches in the IOC members they are vaccinated the majority selecting. Things are going to be okay I mean doesn't passing of the torch will not give public event got so sick. But I think it makes sense because you don't want those crowds gathering high and you hope that the Japanese public. It doesn't you know really Kroll rely during these games because remember less than 20% are fully backs in the White House to say. Japan he's doing an excellent job right now in trying to ramp up that just three weeks ago he was under 10% so they just have to keep going in and full court press Saddam unvaccinated. And let the games began. The surgeon general is here in the US is warning against misinformation. Saying that's a large reason that vaccine rates are stalling where's this misinformation coming from. And how can people spot it. Well don't tell he knows better than me I didn't misinformation. In this state any age can be just he can get tweet. It was social media it's just so easy to say something like vaccines lead to infertility. And as just sit echo chamber that that continues and can repeat it people's minds and of course that is not true it's not true that the call indexing can't cause cold in nineteen. Through these corporate nineteen vaccines don't manipulate your DNA they don't get integrated into into the chromosomes so you know none of these are true and done. I think we just helped into our best to try to do to try to inform as opposed to misinformed. Which sometimes we do when when there's an ever changing pandemic duels in the beginning we said you don't have to mask when you go on to public cui said that. You know that that's misinformation. We learned and we adjusted but disinformation is when you intentionally. Give patients wrong information and and to see that the kogan vaccine leads to infertility that is just information and it's causing. Pregnant women to then go want to get infected and co in nineteen pregnancy is serious so. You know we just you know I appreciate your you can you don't really bringing this to light in trying to should truth heart a lot of misinformation. All right doctor China and we appreciate your help in doing that thank you you Tuesday and take your. And evacuations are under way as wildfires burn across nearly a dozen states in the west temperatures are set to hit triple digits in some places as a reason deals of its fourth heat wave. In just the last five weeks senior meteorologist rob Marciano has more on that rob good morning. Diane we're getting into more he in the west in this doesn't bode well for fire conditions although we're seeing a bit of a shift inland and as that happens the winds are actually in a pickup in parts of Oregon and Idaho. And northern California were so larger fires are burning so dry gusty winds here red flag warnings posted for. Idaho parts of western Wyoming even northern California and that excessive enough force air quality is poor downwind of the fires at aches and excessive heat watch now from Montana. As we get our next heat wave building in this will be our fourth in five weeks in the western pricey some records fall in Boise. And in Billings temperatures there up and over 100 degrees which is definitely on usual Salt Lake City gets about. Has had a record of 21 and one honoree plus. Temperature days and one summer were already at fifteen so I think we're be threatening if not breaking that record if we. And we continue this pattern which doesn't look like a wants a shift too much in the stopped here in the midwest as well we've seen heavy rain the past several days this is Peoria Illinois anywhere from. Wichita Kansas through Missouri and up through Wisconsin is where the heavy rain has fallen along that stationary front the jet stream that's moving slowly as it doesn't summer. It's tapping moisture from the Gulf of Mexico so more in the way a flash flood watches and warnings. Posted for Springfield in south eastern. Not Kansas and even up and through northern parts of Ohio is that rain begins to filter across that river valley and the humidity pumps into the northeast from the Yemen really cooled off and a much tempted heat advisories up today. Gonna feel like a near 100 degrees in Baltimore Philly and New York. And Boston and that's that'll nothing make it's what it doesn't take easy you have to work outside takes breaks scraps of shade and certainly drink some water. And I and you try to stay cool this weekend I'm not certain. I will rob thank you. And you documentary about Anthony were Dayne is getting some backlash the director is now facing criticism after revealing he used ai technology. To recreate the late shifts boys to say things he may not have actually said. TJ Holmes has that story. You probably didn't find out about it anyway. So here's a little preemptive true. There's no happy ending. Three years after his death Anthony boarding helps tell his own story in his own words in the new documentary road runner. The Italian. This is part of it. Parts of the film are narrated in boardgames who voids created by stitching together audio recordings from throughout his career as a writer and hosts of the TV shows no reservations and parts unknown at one news I was standing next. The next I was watching the sunset over the side. But the director of the documentary Morgan noble revealed it's not all board games voice instead he used artificial intelligence software to replicate mornings poised on a few quotes in the film attributed to ordain their boarding may have never actually spoken out Blount like this when a quote from an email boarding wrote to a friend before his death by suicide. Listen closely and was successful. An unsuccessful. I'm wondering and are you happy. That is actually not the board gains according to double. But voiced by artificial intelligence. Tells The New Yorker if you watched the film you probably don't know what the other lines are that were spoken by BA guy and you're not going to know adding we can have a documentary ethics panel about it later can count. Things look like. Technology has been used before to recreate the likeness of a celebrity who was passed. Famously Carrie Fisher appeared posthumously in the rise of skywalker. Which used previously unreleased footage from the force awakens but critics of noble point out. That was for an actor playing a role not a real person who was the subject of a documentary. Very sensitive because Anthony urging obviously are. Tragic death this and similar reasons I think her own she knew to be a great area for quite some time it's. Noble says he got permission from bore Danes widow. And literary executor to use a guy telling ABC news it was a modern storytelling technique that I used in a few places. Were I thought it was important to make Tony's words come alive. Technology is now they can be aged actors they brought back up Bruce a lead Audrey Hepburn for commercials at some point. And even your member Peter Cushing the the actor from Star Wars that brought him back to be enrolled one this is decades after he had passed so the technology continues to vault the debate will continue to happen but. In doubles point he said these were his own words it wasn't putting words and Anthony board gains mouth I was just wanting them to come. A lot of diet and I TJ Holmes thanks for that. And real housewives of Beverly Hills star Erica Janus for writing more details about her estranged husband Tom Girardi. And last night's episode of real housewives she talked about his embezzlement scandal and her concerns for Girardi help ABC's arrange shop has the details. I don't want his actions to you absolutely channel. What I have created and hope that this is not where this district calculates star Erika. 21 years Tom Girardi. Walked out after. He's in Italy as housewives of Beverly Hills episode Jane tearfully admitting worrying over his health is one of the reasons that I filed for divorce is the resistance to anything. The resistance to a conversation TT air scene well you can't she year. And degrading in front of me a near ignoring it just recently 82 year old Girardi deemed unfit by a California court. Now officially under could searcher ship overseen by his brother Robert. Because of a major neuro cognitive disorder after being diagnosed with alzheimer's in March. News of the ruling coming after several lawsuits accusing the once famed attorney of embezzling a fortune from his client's financial settlements. That he NG foreign did on the show. Including the I now. Already imagine your legacy was about it. Or ever. Love of money out. Children Gomez one of the former clients turned victim featured in the ABC news originals who documentary to housewife and a hustler. Homeowners owe that money time a judge ruling group Gomez and two other former clients can go after assets held by Jane. Who now faces an eleven million dollar lawsuit. Those clients claiming in court filings that the duo said and split at the end of 22 when he was a sham to protect their money. The answer is not how do you that Xena and ours now. The problems star has not been criminally charged through the trees she was always slept in the dark for two years ago when I was named in the lawsuit in Arizona. It's like yeah. I didn't do anything and when it's pressed further. I clean and I think I cry I try yeah I pushed as hard as I can. I conditioning irony. No comment from Tom or his brother Robert but when an ounce on his show if she would do anything differently she says she would check her bank accounts and are urged other women on the show to do the same. Diane right Zairean shot. Thank you she. And coming up it's a new take on the phrase you can do anything you put your mind to what we come back we take a look at the massive leaps and brain science technology. And the concerns about how this tech can be used. For misuse. Welcome back our next story showcases the power of the mind you're looking at a paralyzed man using his brain. To make words appear on a screen. This revolutionary speech Nero pros thesis. Is research at the University of California Francisco and it allows him to communicating complete sentences by translating signals from his brain. To the vocal tracks directly into tax on a screen. McKinney hired tong has more on how works and why it's raising some concerns. It was the viral video moment seen around the world in April a monkey clinging game of pong using only to money with the help of what's holding neural link. The device is Elon Musk latest venture into a fast evolving text base. Tiny chips they get in training in the brain. Sounds like something out of the matrix. But yes it's not a disease. Grain ships are part of a revolutionary field it's to derail longer than you think this science fiction. Or is this reality and is absolutely science fiction. His turned into real science. What you Hamas did what he's monkey trial showing how monkey's brain chips could control computers with nothing but reminds. The first version of this happened in sixty school just idolized not to ignore investor and brain scientist he's a former owner of brain pioneering brain chip company to explain in the simplest terms to -- look at technology so when you think of these brain chips it's actually pretty simple all we're doing is tapping into that electrical currents. Reading the language of the mind sending your computer so the computer interprets that language could Burke says and you can do all kinds of things what. Really that simple. Bitch get more formally known as brain computer interface or BCI is the size of the baby aspirin connected to a larger device on a pedestal they get surgically attached to the motor cortex. The goal is to profoundly improved the lives of people suffering from paralysis and brain injuries or other Stein reporting injuries by turning their thoughts and actions. The first FDA approved clinical trial of bring gates admiral interface system was launched back in 2004. Imagine if you were an individual who could never speak to someone and for the first time you could type I love you want to hear what points. Imagine if you couldn't walk but you can all of a sudden used a wheelchair but nothing but in my. Imagine if you couldn't usually harmless but for the first time using your mind you can control prosthetic to then something again for the first time it. It's those aha moments that your surprise even. Even need to the steps. Experts believe BCI also has the potential to transform the way humans and computers work alongside each other. Forever yeah companies would have access to credit data and she isn't in the shootout and you can just you did a lot. Smaller companies did coach salmon runs on the device. Number one doubles the holes Hilton's room. Several companies have already moved forward with less invasive wearable versions of BCI technology came did everything from improving focus. To controlling prosthetic limbs or even controlling gadgets what the minds. In April the FDA gave its first ever market authorization for wearable BCI approving a device that helps stroke patients regain mobility in their arms. French company next time marketing aware of the happy and allow this man to change the channel through sheer will alone. I currently retails for 300 in 99 dollars. Experts predicted BCI has the potential to BS three point 85 billion dollar industry anti 20/20 cent and according to Alley market research but with great promise comes great concerns. You're gonna have to shut it Reagan would private companies. Do readings show. Your brain dead. On June how to better ensure actually reunion on devices. The question. What are the other way is it could be used it that causes pots. And imperil. Of this technology the risk of this technology is if we push too hard too fast. You can you can use it for virtually anything more we go beyond trying to help people who are of course struggling. A paraplegic quadriplegic. Locked in patients people who can't speak. To improving. People who are normally functioning on you know giving you a brain chip as an example it. It's almost. Certain downright frightening. I think in twenty twice title decided to donate bringing gay to Tufts University. To determine how best to should be used the university says it's in the early stages of evaluating the technology. Explain to me the thought process in your mine ain't. For handing until. We always knew that this served the greater humanitarian purpose we always said that we want to execute the right thing here despite the fact that I have a background of a brain. I knew just enough. To know that it was dangerous to know just enough we needed smarter minds to be focused on this. Daniel day when it stifles mentors is esteemed bio ethicist the newly established its consortium on brain and cognitive science. It's partially named after him. Cooler learning services. Full Los. Technologies and utilize. Remote device it's like blue teams where I find this couple and certainly if you're going to have something. And then your grade that is going to. Gun control Lim whether it's your limb early Lola. And truly broad a lot of source. If that's taxable. And you want him to guard against that that's mean anything issue. Aside from those risks title says there will only speed great concerns when potentially world changing inventions here the fold. Any time a new technology comes out. Whether it's TV yet the printing press odd yeah it may seem we all FaceBook the Internet. There are always perils usually. When done right there's far more good than there is dad. Many experts believe government will need to play a key role in the future of BCI. And I didn't want to save this sinking. Annuity should push. Human handful of customers who machines because he's getting yes. Of equipment needs specific regulations yes. We gonna happen company is. Are trying to introduce. Unlike the eagle. Probably. That's what we need strong religious. I'm always cautious about you know about attacking technology up but. Any new technology as carols and couples what you need our benevolent thinkers. Trying to determine how best to use if you believe this technology can do you. More good news I know this technology would do more good I'm not just an optimist glass isn't half full. That's just fold it's gotten part water part oxygen. We can use both of those things to do great things didn't win it when it comes to brain gate and the spring chips it. Big deal this is going to be so good for so many people. Healing arts on ABC news Los Angeles. Fascinating Carrie thank you cash and coming up. We've got a college student who sparked a global movement galvanizing volunteers from around the world. To create thousands of items of PPE equipment for front line workers drew 3-D printing. Grade a top image as our feel Good Friday as that we're gonna talk there live when we come back. Welcome back it's time for feel Good Friday weren't real little good news heading into the weekend that say it's all about Karine a Popovich the soon to be junior Cornell University. Is this stem student with a curiosity for all things tech specifically. 3-D printing. Careening use those skills to spark a global movement inspiring a group of 200 people from around the world with 3-D printers. To make more than 20000. Keep the items all week. And now she's being featured in a brand new Microsoft commercial entry and joins me now. Float more matters story greeted thanks so much for being here congratulations on everything. You've managed to accomplish already. Some months and I am so happy to be. We're happy to have you so let's start with this group that you created it's called. Makers for coated nineteen inmate PE for front line workers we're he would come from what inspired you to even start this. So. At least that well as. Need winds you make a difference and our community and now it ended up or is. Her nineteen year old girl leading a group of 350 people. Ages twelve to sixty and three grinch in donating 82000 units of EU. Last. And even some international me. I'm not it was a crazy experience for me and I really feel like I teach the bonds at odds for other girls out there so now they can see that they can achieve their wildest and it streams. And now want to pick up on that first I also want to point out to the viewers you didn't just print these things in it other people to print and he also personally delivered. PP face shields to near city hospitals so what was that experience like. It was so gratifying I'm seeing that I was able choose solve problems. And and solve problems there engineering and I think that part is what I just love. Stam and wild it so much. You know you didn't really. Dream up something and then may get I'm not immediately treaty granting an engineer and has a whole. So it could take us back to the early days you talked about I'm not a lot of girls. Go into stem areas math and science that kind of thing that's so cool or how did you get interested in this and what made you decide to continue on pursue it. You know I think turned me what words are really means is just. You know being able to she who seemed problems in the world and and think of solutions and then actually build I'm. And test them and see yourself making it for its. I think it's you know a world of opportunities. And for a person like me who grew up with immigrant parents and you know based don't police beat anglers. I'm IE I like it was agreed opportunity to move the social ladder and reach financial security. I am so I think you know Staten is so much more. I'm than people think it is I think it's about leadership I think it's about equity I think it's about him Hartmann. It's about you know really building our future. I'm not exactly why I just love you know showing that your prince of sound. And showing why it you know most people don't really think of sound. And don't think what it looks. So what are you hoping to do with all this knowledge or acquiring now in the long run and what's your message to people might think. She can do this but I can't. I think that I really want to show people that there is a space for everyone in Staten. I'm we need more creative minds I'm there hour so many people already in Stam. But we need to ease diverse backgrounds and he's Ebbers minds and ideas. You really move towards innovation and I'm I just want everyone to know that you are a girl. Like me who you know as a absentees at heart and trees that she is a near city as her underage there's at least for humans and there's at least for everyone and I'm and there's just so many exciting technologies out there from block change a quantum. That are really going to revolutionize our world and and why wouldn't you want to be part of. And there you are striking opposing your door around Korean we so appreciate your time everything you've done for stem end here fashion sense thank you. You and you can find more feel good stories that Good Morning America dot com that does it for it is newscasts kinda in the state of thanks for joining us. I don't remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news hunt sexton announces. I'll see back at 3 PM eastern for the breakdown in generous today. CNN. Ignition sequence guys. Oh.

