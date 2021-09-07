Transcript for ABC News Update: Pfizer, CDC at odds over vaccine booster shot

Good morning I'm Dennis data thanks for streaming with us tropical storm Elsa is drenching the northeast bringing high winds flash floods. And several tornadoes it's a specially bad timing for New York City which was already dealing with some serious flooding from a different thunderstorm. Swamping subway stations and Manhattan street. Now ALZA heads for New England with Boston in the path for heavy rain and tornado threat and damaging winds. The Taliban says it now controls 85% of Afghanistan as the US prepares to pull out troops by the end of August. Hundreds of Afghan troops and refugees are fleeing the country at the Taliban gains ground with the president Biden says Afghan security forces have the capacity to take over the fight. The president says the US achieves its objectives in Afghanistan. And did not go there to nation build. At a Vatican says Pope Francis will give his weekly Sunday blessing. From the hospital as he recovers from surgery officials say the Pope is eating regularly and walking around after having part of his colon removed on Sunday. The Pope could give the Sunday blessing from the window of his room on the tenth floor of Romans and Ali hospital a quarter of virtually. Pope John Paul the second gave the Sunday blessing from the same room after being shot in an assassination attempt in 1981. And the CDC has released new guidance recommending that fully vaccinated students teachers and staff don't have to Wear masks during the upcoming school year. Meanwhile Pfizer says it's working on a third dose of its vaccine the company says the booster shot could give extra protection against the highly contagious delta variant. But the FDA and CDC aren't giving the green light to that third dose just yet ABC's Trevor alt has the latest. This morning's Pfizer at odds with America's top health agencies over Cole did booster shots. The pharmaceutical company announcing Thursday it's planning to ask the FDA for authorization. To offer a third dose six to twelve months after the second. To take on the delta very. The restaurant by his developer who. Appears to Ruiz neutralizing antibody. And increases by about fiber ten times the original that seem serious. But within hours the CDC and FDA releasing the joint statement undercutting that announcement. Saying Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time however the CDC is warning the delta variant is already taking hold. Spreading faster than expected through under vaccinated areas. There. Are a it's a little while say. It's right. In the past two weeks ten states who seemed Kobe hospital admissions jump more than 20%. And all ten of them have vaccination rates below the national average and includes Missouri decided the nation's most aggressive delta variant at outbreak. While crowds still packed the lake of the Ozarks for the fourth of July. Nearby lake regional hospital issuing enter urgent plea doting six cove in patients have already died in their hospital since July 1. Compared to six Covert patient. The CEO writing things are bad and they are about to get worse to be completely blunt we need you to get vaccinated. Now. And I am beyond a booster shot Pfizer's also announced plans to develop a new vaccine altogether for people who haven't gotten any shot so far. It'll be built specifically to combat the the delta air oriented clinical trials could start as early as next month though experts again stress our current vaccines are effective against the delta variant. Or any other version of Covert we've seen so far. Diane. All right Trevor thank you let's go to ABC news contributor and Boston Children's Hospital chief innovation officer doctor John Brownstein for more on all this doctor Brownstein. Thanks for being here closer that new recommendation from the CDC's saying fully vaccinated students teachers and other staff. Don't have to Wear masks in school next year how big his bat and what does that mean for the under twelve crowd that can't be vaccinated yet. Good morning Diane I mean this is big news because this is easy continue to follow the science like we've done for adults. I understand that if you're fully vaccinated you don't need to Wear mask and so. It is he's he's trying to push for guidance allows kids to get back in the classroom each CD lead in a return to normal and especially following signs we know that we've had now vaccination among twelve to fifteen groups on and so with that we start to bring kids aren't from classroom without wearing masks option now that doesn't mean should those that are under twelve they're gonna have to teach you wearing masks and overall we're still -- is layered protection nation you know social distancing and other mitigation efforts to teach transmission down especially in communities where you have active transmission now. Would have to remember CDC is not a regulatory agency. If you direct it. Traditions. And and public health and school districts are gonna have to keep those recommendations should some points it does open up somewhat haven't had a warrants like how do you know who exactly did you start it will teachers you know be forced into situations where if there immunity compromise in the classrooms where they don't know if kids are back saner not so a lot of questions about how you create proves our parents gonna have to push to. Force be forced to provide proof of vaccination push so a ton of questions going into these recommendations. I'm porch at the local level we're gonna have to figure coach I'm but at the same time I think the rules are going to be really dependent on active transmission community if you have these increases of Jesus because an adult or bearish than of course you're gonna have to have more mitigation strategies in our schools. Or so a year ago there were a lot of open question now we have these incredible vaccines that you know protect against your illness we know that they limit transmission bush know that they also work against Yeltsin has been dealt a variant so. Our expectation that school should be open five days weeks yes they'll be slightly different mitigation strategies depending. On the school depending on that on what's happening in Spanish what we should all expect that her kids right now. And Pfizer is also now set to seek approval for this third vaccine dose but US health officials say. That's not necessary yet so what do you think where's the disconnect here. Yeah I mean this is an M. Orchard wanted to create a lot of confusion unfortunately just a little fear among people who now can't booster shots and and he needed bush now the data that you know advisors showed its yes you can get an antibody response it has improved to six months after you get that booster vaccine dose. It's really the data is not shown in the real world that's needed you know the true shots of fires are working really well. Against did the doctor Mary parish there's no indication that the deep. The should be any change the policy I think that clearly we know that you know these actions are really working against what counts severe diseases and deaths east even with the doctor Marion Nash and a focus really has the only unvaccinated people who are the people not even had a one shot over the ones that are you know past in his first round that are wrist from severe consequences. Potentially collapse allow for her occasions and were married and I think there's a global equity consideration here how can we be considering you know boosters in the US when many health care workers across the globe and yet to have didn't even once shot yet I think that really have to be to push for right now head of really setting any policy Iran boosters. All right doctor John Brownstein always great to have you thank you. Thanks Daryn. And re hearing from Britney Spears' father in new court filing saying he and his family are receiving death threats after Britney testified in court last month. Britney's next court hearing to address the conservative ship is on Wednesday Caylee heart Tung has the latest. Overnight Britney Spears father Jamie spears speaking out in new court finally it's saying he and other family members have received death threats since britney's bombshell testimony last month. His filing coming after Jody Montgomery the singer's conservator of per cent. Requested over 50000 dollars a month for 24/7 security saying it since the hearing she's received messages that threaten violence and even death. Jamie spears opposing the request in the court filing saying at the expense is not reasonable. In part the 'cause other family members have received death threats including britney's younger sister actress Jamie Lynn Spears. And that is not an expensive to conserve or should the state can sustain for multiple individuals for an extended indefinite period of time. It's just the latest development legal battle surrounding the pop mega star. After Britney expressed her desire for the conservative shipped and calling it abuse it and saying I just want my life back. And Diane in this court filing Jamie spears says he's been very concerned about what he calls the dangerous rhetoric that's been developing surrounding a concerted are shipped. For some time now he says he's received these ongoing threat of varying degrees just for the last couple of weeks but for years. Diane candy hearts hang thank you. And sir Richard Branson is ready to blast off in burgeoning black 61 crewed launch to the edge of the atmosphere. He's scheduled to be Amazon founder Jeff bases into space by a matter of days. Transportation correspondent GO many tests has the latest on the billionaire space race. This morning just two days away from that historic launch to the edge of the atmosphere. Richard Branson's set to beat. Amazon founder Jeff days those by just nine days in what's been dubbed the billionaire space tourist Branson speaking with GMA right after breaking that news. Another is being painted as a race honestly I don't think either does it I would not ready in direct competition. The two launches will look very stiff the peso's blue origin launch looks more traditional a rocket launching upright with a space capsule above. But the Branson launched Sunday will start just like a typical airplanes liftoff the mother ship the VMS eve named after Branson's mom. Will carry the unity space ship underneath. Once they reached 45000 feet eve ten drops the station within seconds the rocket ignites shooting them to the edge of space. While neither Branson nor baze those wall reach the Earth's orbit. They zoos will go a little farther and 62 miles above the surface. Vs Branson's 55 mom so I'm just expecting the most extraordinary. Hour trip in my lifetime five other virgin employees will join Branson for the company's first fully crewed flight. The worlds and even those off it will be watching ABC news speaking with astronauts aboard the International Space Station just days ago. Thought everybody says not a race I think. I think it's good I think you need some momentum needed and they're being competitive these kind of part part of the process. And it comes with a risk in 24 teen virgin galactic and lost one of its pilots. During one of the company's test flights to space craft broke apart and crashed in the Mojave Desert. So you do not painful moments and sends me as some wonderful members. Honesty is seventy years of hard work. So many people working on this and we will be right there on Sunday in New Mexico. To watch this launch now we should tell you celebrities like Katy Perry and Ashton Kutcher. They've already bought their seats on future flights. The cost of each one Diane. 250000. Dollars. A bargain 250. Grand you but he says thank you. I'm wondering an astrophysicist. At Hud came -- Shea -- for more on this news space race. I teams have personal thanks her for being here we appreciate the analysis is of course we don't know anything about this stuff so we do here. The so people have criticized these billionaires though for focusing on exploring space aimed at that time and money would be better spent solving problems. Here on earth what's your response to that. Well it's not. A you do not taking food from one hand to feed the all are right the nature of modern economies. Is that wealth is actually created in real time so we can do all of the above. Now virgin galactic met fit of getting the rocket into space looks very different. From a traditional blast off it almost takes off like a regular plane and then. Bishop takes off from their hot isn't this whole thing work. And what are some of the pros and cons of this approach. Well the patrols of course is that we have a dump our diversity of different approaches and that's always a good day because. Typically you start off with interrogation and did you learn what works best console I love this approach to jobs space accessibility if you think about it. Tickets were selling for twenty million dollars for access to space now their 250000. Still very high but that's all holds a factor of 100 different so who knows maybe in a future you'll. Drop down its 40045000. Most of us feel won't be able tool for that but still. Maybe we could put it all electric. A hot up. Pay in installments for your trip to Spain that I like it I like it. And at what we Branson's saying that this isn't a competition between him in pesos but who doesn't love a good competition south. Let's talk about fast that aspect of it. Brand Signet nor basis neither of them are actually gonna reach Earth's orbit but pesos is gonna go a little bit farther does any of this really. Count as going to space. The question because we define spaces beginning in a hundred kilometers above the earth or sixty some odd miles just over sixty miles an eagle one is reaching that. But it definitely count still be able to see the black missiles space the curvature of the earth. All didn't get great view is this going to be a wonderful experience for them I would definitely be excited to want such a trip. And now I as you mentioned we're gonna see this evolve not only will the price is hopefully come down in the future but I'm sure the technology. Is going to continue to be refined to so what can we realistically expect to see in our lifetimes when it comes to space tourism. You know this thing has yet to shake to shake out Beers all sorts of ideas in play. Almon and soul you don't I'd love there the concept. Of the space plane I think that's most accessible when. People will see is that the play itself out is we're we're getting there slowly but surely it used to be that riding in a plane required you to be. You know. Better off could well be but today it's could lose its state of the art sold I think space will eventually evolves to to being similar. But you know everyone doesn't have a helicopter or an airplane today so I don't because going to be like cars in the future but you know there will be more accessible. And what are you watching for us this all involves not only space tourism its space exploration I mean they're only ending rockets now. Absolutely and what I was really exciting to me is all the players are good men ball from private commercial and even other nations agreement ball there weren't involved in the past. And so you know we are becoming a species that's no longer trial. All on the surface of the earth and there's enough space economy more route. And all of the space exploration brings its own problems which creates new industries like clean up the jump from Spanish. I never thought that would be new industry but I guess it will become a developing on the more and more we Davis. Absolutely yes good space junk is dangerous. RIA yeah especially when we hear those stories about it starting to fall back into the atmosphere we don't want any of that. C and others saying we so appreciate your time today thank you. Make you so much. And no wins sealed with a spit to meet the newest Scripps national spelling bee champion fourteen year old say mile hop on guard making history as the first African American to win the top prize. But that's not all she had to brag about this morning she is joining us live. Verve feel Good Friday it right after the break stick around. Welcome back can you spell winner because our next guest certainly can it's time for feel that Friday if they tell about the news Scripps spelling bee champ. Tell you love on guard cellular is just fourteen years old but she's already a Guinness world record holder a basketball champ and as of last night. She's the first African American to win the Scripps national spelling bee since the competition started in 1925. Take a look. Many. End here. I paint my pain. That gives her. And they give us here with us now to tell us all of that historic moment they face life's. For being here at a huge congratulations to you. I think if so what's your your head when you heard them give you the word. Larry did you where you nerve mansard did you know that you had at that point. The press wouldn't it might hint think who like this a sign you know lots intense placement check and he and I know it's just like what I asked like a simple up and down Mary and that's because place is I always associated that where let Dalmatian named assets assets he may affect a bond the next sound check in Los antenna placement. So that's men assignment thank going in my hand and make act that way bets. Really interesting technique that you used so when the when you started hearing the song. And picturing the word did you know did you know like okay I've got this now. At this ahead and I knew it at that's how I am not where it's usually. Eight I get the way that I know it immediately. So talk here this prep because it sounds like you have a pretty specific strategy. For how to remember all of these words and how to spell them all so what does an average day look like going into this how do you prepare. Ivan is that I can make it can't I can't ranking member on these whereas it's because basically he is thinking about the Election Day I like being in there I've gotten him those smitten celeb they do if they. I kept thinking ethic and mental filing cabinet. I'm there ten minutes. And so it looks like he's the pipe that's a lead that was put together make a whole lamp like saints super assets and a half feet Cuba meaning to move and it. And so I know that and that's kind neatly put it began it. And head that's Kenneth the second building that kind and that's. Did part of how I'd give this sound like. Clinic studying this they gifted in 151000 went to dinner take about seven hours. And I have to be any lessons that I am two Diet Coke she pay but there might happen and that I believe 2015. And that stand pat the national nothing when their app and a different here. And her mother think I am. So how did you get into this what attracted you to spelling was a something that you were just good that initially decided to explorer was or something else about it. I outlets it can be good at what led the stuff like ink plant like a thousand buck. Like over a thousand books than she at this point and it's because then my aunt Millie into mean book that's theft. And isn't aware contingent most of the spending look kinda like backed out crapping but I got outgrowth. Like my levels where it. I you also be made history last night as the first winner from Louisiana and the first African American winner since the competition started. In 1925 what does that mean to you. That's a lot to have the effect that it can marry Kent. When it's like who we think things sneakers and that's really hoping I bison that surprise. And that they would no witness even though there was someone at backing if any thank believe. Cooler name was Max Lilja Cox and she got fifth place in the spelling bee. And it music education not much McKinney can come to the hotels and that fat Allen came out I can't pick into the whole campus that. So I definitely I'm hoping to let people see me and me he. I think about going into. Spelling and. Jingle to educational change. Now this isn't the first time you've made history currently holds three Guinness world records for basketball including. The world record for most basketball simultaneously dribble that want to call that video again because it's. Were really. Incredible. Tell me at fourteen years old given everything you've accomplished already. What's next for you. Let me he would keep in NASA and being NBA basketball coach. Any players would be so lucky to have use a low we so appreciate your time today again a huge congratulations and thank you. Add kid. And you can find more feel good stories Good Morning America. Dot com we it'll. Whittle is the word that I would now on my spelling be for still remember. That's up if it is ABC news live news cast Diane Diane Macedo thanks for joining us. Remember ABC news live is your for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. In just a few minutes officials in Surfside Florida will also hold a press conference will bring it to you live when it happens. Until then stay safe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.