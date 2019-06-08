Transcript for Across the Pond: North Korea's 4th missile launch in 2 weeks

So North Korea appears to have conducted another missile launch its fourth and less than two weeks. Let's go across the pond now to do a McFarland in the London bureau for more good morning Julia. Morning guys yes Kennedy they write it's the fourth. Missile tests Lawrence. In the last four at night so why is old is happening was McCrary rounding up its activities well that says it's angry at the joint US South Korea. Military exercises these the annual foal eagle access sizes. They probably start on the eleventh of or August but preparations began. Yesterday in the statement North Korea's Foreign Ministry says that's given the drills and this house. Could we are compelled to develop test and deploy the powerful physical means ascension essential to national. Defense North Korea essentially seize these war games as preparations for war. And Juliet posed near an am load depot in Siberia had to evacuate after a massive explosion it really lit up the sky. What do we know right now. Absolutely stunning pitches hit this is a Siberian. City of a chin this. This military weapons Steptoe some kind of act. Led to a lot of the ammunition getting off and what we know surprise at at least twelve people. Have been injured a stay to imagine he has been to clad. In the local area thousands of people in the area have been and evacuated. A lot of people in the vicinity they had to take shelters and bomb bunch announces. And says an investigation under way instead trying to figure out. How this happened but the initiated the fit on a lot of people highs that this region is known for wildfires. When you have this huge Tron two weapons stored. Blow people away the how to contain this. The scary moment there and also scary moment for British air. For passengers who on the flight apparently there was smoke fill that cabinet with the flight from London to Spain. Yeah this was pretty scary this is a British Airways flight taking off from London Heathrow Europe's biggest. At ports and the plane was just about to land in the Spanish resort town of Valencia ten minutes before it was due to land this happened. A lot of the crew a lot of the passengers say that there was no announcement from the group. For a while because. They were also struggling speak a lot of them how they have gas mosques on. The captain pilots they have gas masks on met shortly. Before they gave an announcement basically telling everyone says skit com the plane landed. Imagine seeing sheets were deployed. I'm people would basically instructed to run away from the plane as frost as they could now fresh ways. Looking into what coolest. The snake fitting the cabin that's you know country known as there's digital they have three people what taken. Two hospital. Have solitaire final Juliet think you so much for joining us this Morton. Morning.

