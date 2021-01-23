Activist hauled off while speaking to press at Moscow protest

Lyubov Sobol, a senior member of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny’s team, was pulled away by police during a live interview at an anti-Vladimir Putin protest.
0:24 | 01/23/21

Transcript for Activist hauled off while speaking to press at Moscow protest
