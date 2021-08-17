Some Afghans lucky to escape as others are left behind

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz reports on the Afghans who successfully escaped before the Taliban took over, and one Marine’s fight to get an Afghan who aided U.S. troops out of Kabul.
6:14 | 08/17/21

Transcript for Some Afghans lucky to escape as others are left behind

