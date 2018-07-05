Families of Japanese detained in North Korea fight for their release

More
The U.S. expects three Americans to be released before the meeting, and the Japanese are pressing the Trump administration to advocate for their detainees, too.
2:52 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Families of Japanese detained in North Korea fight for their release

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54990408,"title":"Families of Japanese detained in North Korea fight for their release","duration":"2:52","description":"The U.S. expects three Americans to be released before the meeting, and the Japanese are pressing the Trump administration to advocate for their detainees, too. ","url":"/International/video/ahead-trump-kim-meeting-families-japanese-detained-north-54990408","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.