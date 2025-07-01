Aid groups calling for end to Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

More than 130 aid groups are calling for an end to the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. ABC’s Tom Soufi Burridge reports the latest.

July 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live