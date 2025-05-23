Aid trucks looted in southern Gaza as famine looms due to blockade: UN

Fifteen World Food Programme trucks were looted in southern Gaza late Thursday as 2 million people face "extreme hunger and famine without immediate action."

May 23, 2025

