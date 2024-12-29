Air Canada plane experienced 'landing gear issue' during landing

The incident caused temporary delays to all flight operations at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Saturday.

December 29, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live