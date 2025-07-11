Airdrops deliver food in hard-to-reach South Sudan as US cuts back on foreign aid

The United Nations' World Food Programme has conducted humanitarian airdrops in South Sudan as the country faces surging conflict along with global assistance programs roiled in financial crisis.

July 11, 2025

