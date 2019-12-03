Airlines ground Boeing jet model that crashed

More
More airlines and countries are grounding the Boeing 737 Max 8 after a deadly crash in Ethiopia.
3:23 | 03/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Airlines ground Boeing jet model that crashed

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61634125,"title":"Airlines ground Boeing jet model that crashed ","duration":"3:23","description":"More airlines and countries are grounding the Boeing 737 Max 8 after a deadly crash in Ethiopia. ","url":"/International/video/airlines-ground-boeing-jet-model-crashed-61634125","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.