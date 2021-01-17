Alexey Navalny detained on his return to Russia

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport after returning from Germany, where he had been recovering from nerve agent poisoning.
{"duration":"0:29","description":"Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport after returning from Germany, where he had been recovering from nerve agent poisoning.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75313000","title":"Alexey Navalny detained on his return to Russia","url":"/International/video/alexey-navalny-detained-return-russia-75313000"}