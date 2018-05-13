Alleged Paris attacker pledges allegiance to ISIS leader in video

More
ISIS' news agency released a video purporting to show the alleged Paris attacker pledging allegiance to the group's leader.
2:23 | 05/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alleged Paris attacker pledges allegiance to ISIS leader in video

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55133091,"title":"Alleged Paris attacker pledges allegiance to ISIS leader in video","duration":"2:23","description":"ISIS' news agency released a video purporting to show the alleged Paris attacker pledging allegiance to the group's leader.","url":"/International/video/alleged-paris-attacker-pledges-allegiance-isis-leader-video-55133091","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.