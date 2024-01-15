Alleged terror attack in Israel as war passes 100th day

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell is in Israel where two suspects are under arrest after an alleged terrorist attack in the country as the Israel-Hamas war passes its 100th day.

January 15, 2024

