American believed to have been killed by isolated tribe in India: Reports

The man was killed after taking an illegal trip to visit an isolated tribe.
0:25 | 11/21/18

Transcript for American believed to have been killed by isolated tribe in India: Reports
Visits to north sentinel island are heavily restricted by the Indian government. The central these people are known to resist all contact with outsiders often attacking anyone who comes near. Seven fisherman have been arrested for organizing tours for Americans to the area the American was on an adventure trip to the islands and his body was spotted by efficient.

