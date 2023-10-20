American family stuck in Gaza unable to evacuate through Rafah crossing

Sammy Nabulsi, the attorney representing some of the U.S. citizens trapped in Gaza, joins ABC News to discuss the obstacles he’s experienced trying to return his clients home safely.

October 20, 2023

