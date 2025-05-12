American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander freed from Hamas, speaks with mother by phone

Edan Alexander, 21, got to speak to his mother, Yael, by phone for the first time when he was in an Israel Defense Forces convoy, an Israeli official told ABC News.

May 12, 2025

