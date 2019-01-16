Transcript for American is among those killed in Kenya terror attack

Let's transition now to the very latest on that terror attack in Kenya we are now learning that an American. Is among the victims what's good or Ian panel in Nairobi. Yeah I wish we just down the road from the hotel complex they came under attack to back 3 PM on Tuesday afternoon. Muscle quite how much you can make cap but there's still heavily armed soldiers say we've seen police and investigators are of course scanner sighs looking for evidence. But we now know from the Kenyan authorities that all five attackers were killed during the attempt by anti terror forces to retake the comb planned. This is what we understood actually happened that that were five attackers one of them into the restaurant on the compound and detonated a suicide vest. The other full operated in two distinct teams of two. We spoke to an eyewitness who was working on the sides is a video over. And he says that he sold the full man that he describes him as wearing bulletproof vest with a load of aspect colleges magazines around that waste. And they will all carrying AK forty sevens. They moved into the hotel itself. And started to operate room by room searching for people he said he sold them shooting at anybody who'd looked out the window. They themselves hunkered down in the street ship parts of that complex turned off the life but that burns on silence. Who desperately messaging loved ones. And the emergency services to tell them whether I work. We consider they are the moment there's a large cut a media presence is being announced here throughout the day and we've heard a couple of controlled explosions. We believe these wood grenades as a being left by the attackers that they've tried to make safe. And if you can make it out but up on the bridge that. Bystanders have been gathering to look. What is really the latest terror attack. Here in Kenya it's being claimed by Al-Shabaab which is al-Qaeda linked group based in Somalia. Now the US forces together with Kenyon peacekeeping forces or all bracing in Somalia. Targeting. How's about with a debate a number of vast strikes. In the first few weeks of this month alone in Somalia. Like it's a targeting this group. To the investigation still continues for now. Questions will be asked about the level of security. Although fifteen people tragically died I think many feared that it could have been called worse than that of the many people will bear that this isn't an isolated incidents. That could be more to come wits and union panel and Kenya our thanks to you we appreciate it.

