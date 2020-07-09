Transcript for The American workforce and COVID-19

Good morning and a happy Labor Day to you all on this David honors American workers were reflecting. On the past six months in this country in the massive impact that the code of nineteen pandemic has had. On all of us. Since most of the country shut down back in March the definition of working on the front lines has been redefined from health. Their workers to grocery store employees to mail carriers to bus drivers the pandemic has been life changing. For more on what we've learned and what it means going forward. I'm joined today by ABC news contributor Darian Sutton and ABC news business correspondent Deirdre Bolton good morning to both. Warning warning doctors sudden I want to start with you it's been roughly six months since cove at nineteen was declared a pandemic what do you think of the most important things we've learned about the virus since. Well it's actually really fascinating because I think personally that week on a long way in terms of understanding how this virus works at the very beginning. We learned a lot significantly and that includes what type of virus this is a corona virus belonging to the virus that is associated with the SARS outbreak of 2003. We've learned how it's transmitted primarily via respiratory droplets and we've also realized a very crucial important. Which is that 40% of transitions from person to person occur during asymptomatic period that person's sentence. I think it. Person out there on additional. It name and the more we know them mourn. Secure we can feel in a really unsecured time obviously. Deirdre no surprises is all taken a huge tall. On the economy we've seen some business closed temporarily others permanently others are open again but not sure for how long. How is the economy doing now and what happens come fall or winter if businesses can serve their customers indoors. Diane those are great questions and I think really act the heart of the matter is just how strong this recovery is going to be bad as you read it few. It really depends on the progress that we make in treating the virus a lot of economists will tell you just straight out. The virus is the economy the economy is the virus. If you look at what this has meant to workers. More than thirty million Americans are still out of work if you look to the worst unemployment figure that we had in April. Fourteen point 7%. That's actually the worst prints that we have had any post world works you economy for our country. Suits you be sure there are still a lot of workers on the ropes but there are signs of improvement. And is he says an is some businesses are able to opening if we can begin to get back on track. Then there is some hope that we can see a sustainable economic recovery. But really that is so dependent on how we manage the virus especially just with how confident any one of buses to walk into his store. C eat in a restaurant. Consumer spending is two thirds of our economic activity if we feel comfortable if we feel safe. If we feel like we're not creating our health or our families help in danger. Will go back to restaurants will go back to shopping malls we will begin to re take up a lot of the activities that we had. Prior to the pandemic plan and endeared her you know you're talking about hope we just got last weekend. The best unemployment numbers we've seen since this whole thing started how much hope does that give you for people out of work. There are certainly bright spots out there and the pandemic has really made these big shifts in our economy so for example as a group. Americans are spending more in certain areas they're spending more in groceries since as a rule were eating and fewer restaurants. That means that grocery stores have actually been doing really well. Home DIY kinds of retailers have been doing extremely well I'm thinking of Lowe's or Home Depot. Where people have begins Hugh NASA had scholar at their home they realize you know what I've been meaning to redo that patio for five years. Now I'm gonna do it I'm gonna go buying lumber I'm gonna fix sign up so there are these bright spots in the economy if you like. And those are the places that are hiring people I know. We focused a lot on essential workers there are many people who are being hired in transport in tracking and retail. So if you look around these various industries there are places where employers are looking to hire. They car and not only are they hiring but they are paying with incentive pay their hands and doctors sudden we celebrated health care workers on the front lines since this whole thing started there's still parts of New York City. That share for them at 7 PM every night. Now Chaplin rocking walker at New York's mount Sinai hospital told us what his job was light at the height of the pandemic. And how it has changed throughout let's listen. It happened at your hospital is true spiritual. And emotional needs patient. And family members and that Stan. During the pandemic this did not change with the change we'll as though the level of urgency and importance of doing just that job. The other thing that changed was we had to be very innovative in how we do it how we communicated. Mainly because. This. Pick a we had or mask holiday mask I protection. Covering up my base covering up my ability to expressing hosting. The wave that I normally do the way that we all normally communicate this and if it was kind of black alike and hope you. Health care to captaincy to America in general in the middle. The pain gimmick there was a lot of it. It was very difficult very heart very challenging to see that it's indiscriminate. Death. Happening everywhere but also. Well as the very best of humanity people from all walks like we're seeing aces in. And things are going very well in the hospital again but underneath that fear remains an easing is. Knowing that this pandemic is still out there and we don't really know what's going forward as though that there are there is an easing as the. And doctors sent you know listening to the chapel and he works here in New York where it seems like hopefully the worst is is behind this at least for this first wave of course and other areas. That's not necessarily the case but I'm curious hearing him talk and based on other professionals that you talked to in your experience. You think the pandemic has changed just what it means to be a health care worker in America and do you think we might see any permanent changes. In the health care sector because of it. Well I certainly agree with the Chapman sentiment I think at that level of uneasiness is something amiss persists and throughout every form of health care. Especially for me it's an emergency physician. Contractions were pitching usually with patients and have no had not been prior under or have not been partly differentiated and do not know if symptoms are attributable to orbit nineteen. And that requires need to Wear PPE at all and garner the times what we're normally interacting with shaking and sometimes even. And a gentle smile. I am now entering room and loved and masks were every single patient because we simply do not know it's really redefine what essential means and so the idea that you're just exposed to communicable diseases at work there's still a chance we can bring me. Now we're caught in ID. I'm what I think for the future is that. Unfortunately wearing a mask and Wrangler and PPE will be a court daily. Care providers. And we'll have to figure out ways around that be able to create a connection with patients so crucially important to share information. Cancer is in dear jet healthcare workers aren't the only essential workers as we mentioned you know grocery store workers bus drivers postal workers those are just some. And the people have to keep working her out that shut down due seeming long lasting changes for these kind of jobs going forward. Dana I do because I think that society realizes that all of these workers including doctors are not all his colleagues. They are carrying the burden for society so whether it's medical whether it's. Somebody who's working in a cash as a cashier in a supermarket you alluded to the post I was. Anyone who really is at exposed to risk cheer himself or herself. Or his or her family we are now recognizing as a society. Within these people are doing as an amazing favor by doing all of these service jobs and as a group. It's a pretty big group. Brookings institute for example publish these statistics are about 48 million Americans that are considered in the categories of these essential workers that's 42% of our working population. And we have seen some of these groups really demand as they shed. A little bit more respect even from their employers see you have had some employers. Give it may be two to three hours 33 dollars per hour or more probably more is even warranted. But I do think there is a shift in the appreciation of aid a burden that they are caring for all of us of this particular time. And then beat the definition of essential is that we cannot function as a society without them so I think what that collective awareness. I do hope at least they're working conditions. And then what they are contributing will be a little bit more understands. And appreciated longer term. We've also seen a lot of people transition to working from home during the pandemic a lot of them still are some companies have decided to go remote permanently. And that obviously helps keep people safe from the virus doctor Sutton what do we know about. Negative health effects of working or attending school from Holman and how much do we have to take that into account. What we know it's a social interactions and that's a serious human beings lack of social interactions can lead to increased levels of anxiety. However we have many counties and states that are battling or fighting against the possibility of an imminent operate if not already continuing to battle the eighteen outbreak. And so we have to make sure that we primarily cheese safety over the excess needs of social interactions Arum and that's imports hit reality that we're dealing with and many states across the nation. I think in the future as we expand testing and treatment. Have the ability to get back to me new normal are reorganized office with alternating schedules but right now we're still very much have to battle and an. And uterus in so many businesses big and small but especially small businesses trying to kind of reinvent themselves. To make it work to get through this we spoke to skies gourmet tacos in LA. And took a look at what that restaurant owner said about trying to keep her business alive. Earth orbit. But. It's. Had becomes law. Our focus. Jackets that they its number one the city courts. Our customers. In 30. GQ's. Over me certain. Black life. Need books and home. We Melinda. In the black and we are now going national. With parts that we saw admire her legendary chief take. He will be on the marketplace. Right now. Could. Dinner at what do you make when you see small businesses like this kind of finding new ways to either market their products or new business models entirely. I think they're amazing but let's face it small business is are really the heart beat of our economy and it's not just a feel good nurse and I mean if you look at the statistics. In the past decade is small businesses some defining that as 500 workers or a last. They're responsible for more than the 33%. Of new jobs created this is such a key part for our economy. So people are responding and fining these kind of creative solutions to the current environment my hat is op of course of them. And I think what's important Q and what that person and it happened to seep through the cares accident was of course released in March. Is that the government acknowledged this group of people and it acknowledged the fact that they really play an outsized role in our economy. So we saw that through to keep keep you loan so essentially a lot of small businesses were given the chance. To have a law which would be eventually forgiven if they were able to keep their staff. With that and so the idea of course is you decrease. The number of workers that were left unemployed. There are many who are watching. And waiting for Capitol Hill exit to go forward with another similar program that supports small business owners and eager what do you take for the economy to bounce back from this is is a vaccine is that it. Short lived in one word hack vaccine maybe I'll add another word confidence. If we feel confident about our environment we will spend we will travel we will move around. And the same thing happens for businesses business leaders their humans if they feel confident about the future. They can at least come up with a game plan for what is coming they will be more likely each year in fasten their business whether that's in hard goods. Whether that's in tact whether that's in data whether that's in a workforce and people. It's really about. Confidence and of course the vaccine would help that enormously pan and doctors sudden where are we in that race for a vaccine what do you think it'll take to get one. Not just approved but distributed. A lot of work on current leader over thirty vaccines that are clinical trials and world. And right now we have some vaccines and NBA history which is that final period or we start to use even larger population. Combat teams come in many different warmth but the main goal is to increase the antibody response and hopefully neutralize the virus is that skirts and what do become exposed. We hope that these antibodies remain constant durable and their long lasting but we just don't know until we see the results will be speeds preclinical trials. I think the most interesting part of this is that a lot of the vaccines are the primary you'd better right now up next or Coakley expanding its larger populations. Art what we call in are any vaccines. And although the technology is similar other we have never experience a vaccine of this type so I'm incredibly hopeful but I do realize it takes a tremendous amount of work to design these vaccines to get them out and experts within the community. There's also some hope now that we might see a vaccine come November I know doctor for out she said sort of best case scenario at the trials go so well. They may be able to stop them early and even had an ethical obligation to do that to give everybody the medication. Can you walk us through that part of the process and kind of what the best case scenario is. Datsyuk the FDA has decided that a vaccine needs to be 50% compound helpful to a patient noted be deemed effective. Now that is obviously subjective variables scientific standards but what we're hoping is that when we test these marchers occasions we see this and a body responds we hope that its broad more than they did an event and then we checked is there any her the next vaccines are not without arms we make sure that we do. With the some. Our pressure and quality controls make sure that we have safety and mine. I'm hopeful that we can have an announcement possibly but I do have some skepticism when it comes to. Are giving up its vaccine around you've been mass population which is quite a call ordered outscored. And then we also know flu season is right around the corner how worried should be about that. So I'm concerned about flu season I have to stated at the position working in Queens the price numbers and say. When the virus started to take it back we looked around the positions and I and we said of each other's thank goodness that during the receives and because it came at the tail end of the receipt and now as we're trying to do our best the bike riders and we're having difficulty with testing poorer populations all over the country were marching into the receives and wit Kobe it's still on deals and so we have to make sure that we address that with increasing testing. And encouraging people to get the vaccine that we know are available and help unexpected what does that mean backseat. And how important is a flu shot and all of them. It's incredibly important problem what people may not understand is that I have a combined blue and cold at nineteen epidemic or outbreak during the season coming up in November or December. I'm would be. It could be a catastrophe and so we hope and try to mitigate that by using the backseat as it will prevent not only death. But hostile presentation which can help street agents who inevitably come in with Coby nineteen sent them and I absolutely and secure safety. So it's incredibly important to get between vaccine this year. And of course the big hope is that all this social distancing were due lane will also help reduce. Flu cases coming up but at screw me. I want to and on a question for both the view in the 1918 flu pandemic led to. Embracing the concept of socialized medicine and revamping federal health departments. We think people look back on and say that started because of the cove in nineteen pandemic both in business. And in medicine doctor start doctor so and I'll start with you. Oh well that's a fantastic question one and 1918 flu let's talk a lot. I think in many efforts we have often forgotten about these are changed armed. We are. And it led to the ongoing crisis every your on hand. When I'm hopeless that in the future we look back at this event on this pandemic that we're dealing wit and realized the importance and the value that there is public health. And realizing that not only to help help the community but it's got it back to work. Which is the primary goal for everyone who's coming to city and emergency room. So I can only hope that we see the importance of taking care of the individual and realized one is connected at all. We've also sent a huge burst in telemedicine and and that becoming more accessible to people do you see the industry innovating almost by force. I see innovating on a daily process even my here is and colleagues that are working and our primary specialties including endocrinology cardiology. Or happened so often the patients Padilla teller hell and I find it fascinating because it's something that we tried our best. And are continuing their efforts since he locations to declare that they need in the conference that the desire and that's something that we have the credit that we have to work we instead of work new deaths. And give her what about other sectors of business let's that they may think people will look back on or things people look back on and say. That happen because of the pandemic. Well I'm interested in where your birth saying about telemedicine because I think there's a link she numerous other industries in that technology has come so far so fast. So what we are able to do in this work from homes here. Is completely different than what it would've bank even five years ago with the power that we have with brought bad. So there are some people who say we may even see it kind of democratization. If you like of the workforce they think in the past decade. You saw a lot of CDs urban centers really be need places. For certain industries but now that you are able to have people working let's say outside what we would think of traditional compete commuting routes. Then maybe you get people from different geographies were contributing. To projects that really would have only been no worked on for better or worse by people who were leaving at the heart of San Francisco or at the heart of New York City. So there could be a change and a diversification. In the actual work force. And then I think as always through any crisis you have these creative thinkers these problems solvers if you looks you the last recession. Air B indeed group behind a memo. Hoover these are just a few of the companies that were created between 2007 and 2009. So there are companies now that are being created that we're not talking about because we don't know about them Nat. That are being worked on as we speak. And then I personally do think there is going to be this kind of Slade. They react way to shift but issue needs you awareness of home if you look at Telecom sockets stock it's up something like. 200%. Because you have a lot of group back cities that have meant then moved a little bit more personal. Or individual Zulu we all use it all the time not stock is up something like 560%. Busier. It's worth more than IB MZ and his nine years old IBM is more than a hundred years old so we will see some of these shifts. For these companies that have solved of the challenges that we are working with right now. We'll be talking about them. Three to five years from now and. Right we'll take a silver linings where we can get them doctor Sutton. And you. And that does it for this Labor Day edition of ABC news live I'm Diane estate L and we leave you with this. In what's in a no doubt turbulent time where so many are still unemployed and there's still so much and certainly. We want to go ahead and thanked those Frontline workers who continue to play such a critical role. In the American work have a safe and in wonderful thing for me to. Or. News. In the news. This. It is okay. Me. There are so many essential workers out there. Truck drivers mail carriers who grocery store workers. Policy take for granted until there's a possibility he might not have those things. A. A news. I'm whole thing. Jones'. Fullerton. And other. Golf. With the antley. Oh. It. Yeah. Okay. Now I'm had been on the run for eighteen years in. Here's house at 95 and they take care mean. It's important. Children during his. So harmless thing it's. It's what I love to do it's who I love to. Sit here rounds. Knowing that even know enough in the middle of a global in gaming and still eat too. Delay love to do is it's a blessing and I'm so grateful and thankful for an average. FEMA is now prime minister that it. It wants to come we'll. Maybe so big was it always highs on an Indian avenues L. I know. Everything we. Yet in the house. This pandemic up. That we could all treat. Another big war you will find each other I think this force together we're all in this together there's nobody that's about it. OK. A a a okay. Kansas and then making my heroes. All of my call warning parents and every one from the negative housekeeping and transportation. Everyone's really have gone above and the on and on to come out together as a team to provide the best camp. The disease. A.

