Why some Americans are choosing to remain in Ukraine as tensions rise

Some Americans living in Ukraine are deciding to stay even though the U.S. says a Russian invasion is imminent. James Berk is one of them - and shares his reasoning.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live