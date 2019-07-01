2 Americans suspected as ISIS fighters

More
Syrian Democratic Forces captured two American men who were allegedly members of ISIS.
2:09 | 01/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 Americans suspected as ISIS fighters

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60213424,"title":"2 Americans suspected as ISIS fighters","duration":"2:09","description":"Syrian Democratic Forces captured two American men who were allegedly members of ISIS. ","url":"/International/video/americans-suspected-isis-fighters-60213424","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.