Andrew Tate, brother flying to US after Romanian travel restrictions lifted: Source

The charges against the Tates remain, and they will be expected to return to Romania for court appearances, Romanian officials said. ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge reports.

February 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live