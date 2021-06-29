Animals predict result of England vs. Germany

More
Animals are predicting the result of the England vs. Germany match in the Euro 2020 soccer championships.
0:29 | 06/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Animals predict result of England vs. Germany

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"Animals are predicting the result of the England vs. Germany match in the Euro 2020 soccer championships.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78567164","title":"Animals predict result of England vs. Germany","url":"/International/video/animals-predict-result-england-germany-78567164"}