Antony Blinken meets with Benjamin Netanyahu

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is doubling down on efforts to stop Israel from invading Rafah, meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

May 1, 2024

