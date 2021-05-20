-
Now Playing: Violence grows in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
-
Now Playing: China’s Turkic Uighers searching for safe haven
-
Now Playing: Biden tells Israel’s prime minister to seek cease-fire
-
Now Playing: Mount Etna erupts in early morning
-
Now Playing: Lost Italian village resurfaces from underwater
-
Now Playing: Russia firefighters battle forest fires
-
Now Playing: Biden wants to see a 'significant de-escalation' in Middle East
-
Now Playing: US general monitoring Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Now Playing: Migrant influx, Israel-Hamas conflict and JR’s artwork: World in Photos, May 19
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden tells Israeli PM he expects ‘significant de-escalation’
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Texas governor bans mask mandates
-
Now Playing: EU could start welcoming vaccinated tourists, but hurdles remain
-
Now Playing: Thousands displaced as violence in Middle East rages on
-
Now Playing: Europe may soon open travel to vaccinated Americans
-
Now Playing: Biden ramps up pressure for ceasefire in Middle East
-
Now Playing: Calls for ceasefire between Israel and Hamas intensify
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, May 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: Inside a war zone