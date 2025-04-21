Argentinian journalist Ines San Martin remembers the first Latin American pope

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with journalist Ines San Martin of Pope Francis’ native Argentina on the significance of Pope Francis’ historic papacy and what it meant to South America.

April 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live