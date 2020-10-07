Artists create sand mural to encourage social distancing More Artists in the U.K. urged people to practice social distancing and honored NHS staff with a sand mural on a beach in Yorkshire in the UK. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Artists create sand mural to encourage social distancing Yeah. I. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"Artists in the U.K. urged people to practice social distancing and honored NHS staff with a sand mural on a beach in Yorkshire in the UK.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71719444","title":"Artists create sand mural to encourage social distancing","url":"/International/video/artists-create-sand-mural-encourage-social-distancing-71719444"}