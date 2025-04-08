Asian markets rebound amid Trump tariff turmoil

ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports on the Trump administration’s negotiations with Japan as fallout from tariffs create uncertainty in global markets.

April 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live