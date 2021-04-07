-
Now Playing: Billionaires face off in space race
-
Now Playing: Sir Richard Branson announces he is headed to space
-
Now Playing: Cargo spacecraft arrives at International Space Station
-
Now Playing: How an immigrant farmworker beat the odds to become a NASA astronaut
-
Now Playing: Drone captures aftermath of Japan landside
-
Now Playing: Exclusive: On the ground in Afghanistan amidst final US troop withdrawal
-
Now Playing: Former Nashville police officer pleads guilty to manslaughter
-
Now Playing: Scientists race to preserve Italian Alps
-
Now Playing: Harry Dunn's parents travel to US in continued fight for justice
-
Now Playing: Sisters make cute 'robot noises' while keeping cool during the 115°F heatwave
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 2, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 2, 2021
-
Now Playing: US troops leave key Afghan base after nearly 2 decades
-
Now Playing: Korean schools begin teaching classes on K-pop as industry explodes worldwide
-
Now Playing: Surfside building collapse, heat wave, Princess Diana honored: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 1, 2021
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong on a ‘rapid path to becoming a police state’
-
Now Playing: Prince William and Harry reunite to honor Princess Diana
-
Now Playing: Residents escape encroaching wildfire