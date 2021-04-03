Aurora borealis shines above frozen lake

More
A mesmerizing aurora borealis appeared above Lake Toras-Sieppi in Finland and lasted for over an hour.
1:55 | 03/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Aurora borealis shines above frozen lake

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:55","description":"A mesmerizing aurora borealis appeared above Lake Toras-Sieppi in Finland and lasted for over an hour.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76239224","title":"Aurora borealis shines above frozen lake","url":"/International/video/aurora-borealis-shines-frozen-lake-76239224"}