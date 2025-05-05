Authorities investigate motive in Lady Gaga concert plot

ABC News contributor Brad Garrett discusses the alleged plot targeting a historic Lady Gaga concert.

May 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live