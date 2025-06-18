Ayatollah’s threats to US are ‘nothing new’: Israeli diplomat

Ofir Akunis, the consul general of Israel in New York, discusses the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as the war in Gaza.

June 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live