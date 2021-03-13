Banksy mural removed from UK home

More
Banksy's painting, "Aachoo," which was found in Bristol back in December, was carefully detached from the side of a house.
1:04 | 03/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Banksy mural removed from UK home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:04","description":"Banksy's painting, \"Aachoo,\" which was found in Bristol back in December, was carefully detached from the side of a house.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76427089","title":"Banksy mural removed from UK home","url":"/International/video/banksy-mural-removed-uk-home-76427089"}