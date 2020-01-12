Beachgoers spot fur seal in Sydney More Beachgoers went to Manly Beach expecting some waves; they did not expect to be treated to the sight of a fur seal named Reg. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Beachgoers spot fur seal in Sydney In. Oh. A. And I. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"Beachgoers went to Manly Beach expecting some waves; they did not expect to be treated to the sight of a fur seal named Reg.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74482106","title":"Beachgoers spot fur seal in Sydney","url":"/International/video/beachgoers-spot-fur-seal-sydney-74482106"}