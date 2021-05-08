Transcript for Beirut struggles year after explosion devastated city

Today protesters hurled stones clashed with security forces once again outside the Lebanese parliament. And they were met with water cannons and tear gas demonstrators accuse lawmakers of blocking the investigation into that massive explosion that rocked Beirut. By refusing to lift immunity of senior politicians. It's been one year since that mushroom cloud rose over the city and as Ian panel reports the situation on the ground may have grown even more dire. It should have been the happiest day of distress a blow on his life. No one could've imagined. How wood and why and erupted. This guy's exclusive palm. An exclusion of on the mind. More than two and a half thousand tons of ammonium nitrate and had been left totals here in Beirut's holds. When it detonated it took just seconds to lay waste into mulch of these vibrant ancient city. And he's. One of the largest no nuclear explosions. In his. The blast killing more than 200 injuring thousands and leaving nearly 300000. Bay route he's homeless or. Although still under investigation a recent report by human Royce walked. Completed some officials will hold at least two weeks prior to the blast the chemicals were being stole them safely and residents blame the governments for their inaction. And another the love nothing they killed us. In the Beirut port blasts they killed them and they kill people amid all of us live in terror. I'm one yeah Rome. Doctors say Blondie and a husband that may have returned to the same schools. We high BO invited ourselves there. Their anniversary will forever be remembered going moost fooled the wrong reasons. I don't remember anything goes bad night. Other then. That. Remember that. Power a lot of what the box and guess that's off starting in your life. With an investigation scold by the government. Little is being done to bring justice for the victims. And Lebanon's now mind in an economic crisis among whom woods the world scene. Could move them 117. Kids and each day. It's getting worse. Inflation skyrocketed. Power outages go on Alice and fuel has become a luxury only some. A live and these people. We can and the lion who gets 24 four of their cars. Heat heat from halftime a lot of them who led BO. More no more. It's difficult to live like. For this tumbled predates the explosion. In 1975 the fifteen year civil war broke camps in Lebanon for nearly destroying Beirut's once called the power. Harris of the Middle East. The agreements they attended the walls live two decades of preordained governments and election results. Mismanagement became independent years of corruption plaguing successive administrations. And economic depression Fuller. We now witnessing one of the world's coolest financial crises and. Government. I don't know it was a must. Is this condition moved and she who are these many she had morphed into the country's political leadership and the treated ST convictions church is the situation. As a warrior. Most. The evidence now and snatched by hyperinflation. And the currency losing value with each passing week. Residents struggling to make ends meet. Even getting the basics like medicine and food. There's no sense of accountability there's no sense of justice and they continue. Holding the country on stage two there are narrow and chest. 61 year old usual jumble has never seen things. This battle. Are telling us then now experiencing up to twenty pound was of electrical counts each day. Love I and all the Lebanese people have never experienced such a difficult economic situation there are no medicines no electricity. His son illegal just graduated from university last year and has spent months searching for jeweled. Out off around 100 students and my idea. Civil engineering and my in my age from the Lebanese American University I think. May be one or two good jobs and their wrists are looking for either masters or are dust and unemployment. Just over 30% of the Lebanese workforce is out of a job and between the panel wraps Jews and the cost of living. It lead describes life as I am. Terrible they lost hope they lost hope. Days they are trying to fight to whatever. This remaining. They are losing money might today there's no middle class and more limited class has become poor. To Dr. distrust of Blarney the lowest gets home to reach today hopefully. The hospital's short on supplies and the blackouts and he makes things worse. The Paul where cots in Lebanon he holds court in the hospital as a as well. So there is upon ordinary answers. She and wants this fall word cots visionary through the words. But sometimes it takes time. It turned on because. And this is critical because some patients are and AC you'll they're critical cases that you would have been delayed care they need oxygen they need to monitor. But leaving Lebanon isn't an option. She just moved back from Michigan to be with a husband who still hasn't been granted to be certain to live in the US. It's not easy to be an and uses them in my life it's not easy tool. Let's say may be lower this pandora's I was working and a one of the best hospital and then yes aid. So now I came here I'm I'm working with a governmental hospital and Livan. It's not easy at. As Lebanon's struggles to dig its way out of this debt spiral. The kiss the Blarney like so many Lebanese has won an overwhelming folds. I'm struggling go lots many nights I think about to quit here and Lebanon on go back to ESA. Bomb. I don't know. Stress of blinding the brawny to and doesn't want to lose two of the witching day. I wanted to save. What my husband. Stop calling this is the only way for now. To be without them and weaving together. William panels ABC news. London.

