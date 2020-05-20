Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Belgian hospital workers turn their backs to prime minister
A yeah. I'm. The what. Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:49","description":"Belgian hospital workers turned their backs to Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès protesting what they say is the government's failure to support health care staff and against cuts made.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70793514","title":"Belgian hospital workers turn their backs to prime minister","url":"/International/video/belgian-hospital-workers-turn-backs-prime-minister-70793514"}