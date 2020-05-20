Belgian hospital workers turn their backs to prime minister More Belgian hospital workers turned their backs to Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès protesting what they say is the government's failure to support health care staff and against cuts made. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Belgian hospital workers turn their backs to prime minister A yeah. I'm. The what. Yeah. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"Belgian hospital workers turned their backs to Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès protesting what they say is the government's failure to support health care staff and against cuts made.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70793514","title":"Belgian hospital workers turn their backs to prime minister","url":"/International/video/belgian-hospital-workers-turn-backs-prime-minister-70793514"}