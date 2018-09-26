Transcript for Beluga whale spotted in River Thames outside London

Where a beluga whale has been cited in the River Thames. For the very first time the colleges are actually now worried about the will safety. And Molly hunter is there Molly do they know how the whale got there. And Hague afternoon and they don't know how to bounce back here but I about definitely has no place and it's and Zimmer and just had to show you. CC and aren't out there and is that you little yellow. I'm picketing in front and a barge the whales out there. Popping up every couple minutes and of course not to actually live with Mexican about. I'm hoping you guys get a glimpse but it basically when it pops that it looks like kind of a white in her Q. It's white flash very easy to see from here where. You know maybe a few hundred feet away from that. They don't know how to be beluga and blew the way I should say got in here and beluga whales are from the north from the Arctic from very holds. Klein it's cold water off the coast of Greenland and were all the way down here in that and is everywhere about twenty miles. Diane from open water from the north see some hope is that that well actually just keep bonds swimming. Back out to open water what are the concerns for the well at this point. Cindy concerned that the well actually doesn't get back at 2006 everyone's been talking about another round mean its way and that tends. I don't knows well that would actually much closer to Central London very close Q. The eighties scene is bureau and batters the and that whale actually and that dying and very elaborate rescue operation. There is a little that there what you can't see right now that's kind of been circling the well trying to keep other ships and other barges away from the well trying to allow it through space conservationists and ecologists and we've spoken with. Say that really. That well needs space so you know watcher is I'm curious. Member is the public Ayman other conservation is please please give this whale's space to allow it actually. Start swimming the writer action is there any plan to try to kind of encourages along. Say that's a bad that's been doing trying to kind of like slowly gently and urged the wailed. Or is then. Now this ashtray bet I'd say dang man we either actually. Are quite a few people I believe it just sitting. And actually some very serious. Bird watchers is what I do want to play on an ominous sound at least open a thirteen year old. In our efforts and it is that Wednesday as school a bank and and I was out here with his dad who in the wild by photographers Nicholas them. Given my hearing you're not. It. Yeah. Oh. It. And yet it had hit a three decades and it. I mean it did this. Now as artists and yeah absolutely had no nothing to India and no idea how his son guy out here I do announced. Just have James and this way. So he's special kind of telescopic lens is a lot of wildlife. And sent since out here a lot of guys who typically watch birds in came down here between QI six hour is just to see it. The beluga well one guy told us it was canceling mad crazy unheard. And a beluga whale would be in the tends. Well hopefully they get the photographs are looking for but also hopefully. They don't get the opportunity for very long we'll cross our fingers that the will gets back to safety very soon Molly hunter forest there in London at the River Thames my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.