Biden administration lists Houthi rebels as terrorist organization

ABC News' Matt Gutman and contributor Mick Mulroy break down the rising tension in the Middle East as the White House lists the Houthi rebel group as a terrorist organization.

January 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live