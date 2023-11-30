Biden apologizes to advocates for response to Israel-Hamas war

ABC News’ Zohreen Shah has details on President Joe Biden’s apology to Muslim American advocates who criticized his response to the Israel-Hamas war.

November 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live